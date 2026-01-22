Wes Streeting makes new NHS pledge amid cancer care ‘postcode lottery’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The government is set to expand cancer specialist training in England's most deprived areas, aiming to tackle the "postcode lottery" in care.

This initiative, part of the forthcoming National Cancer Plan, will also see new diagnostic technologies scrutinised for wider NHS rollout by the health service's spending watchdog.

The comprehensive strategy seeks to prevent the disease, accelerate diagnosis, and improve treatment outcomes across the country.

Under the proposals, additional training places for medics will be introduced at under-served NHS trusts, particularly targeting rural and coastal communities, to ensure more equitable access to specialist care.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said patients in these communities deserve “the same shot at survival and quality of life as everyone else”.

Ministers will also work with the royal colleges to entice more doctors to specialise in clinical and medical oncology in a bid to boost numbers.

Meanwhile, from April 2027, new tests and devices that help spot cancer sooner will be assessed by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice).

The move will help roll out these technologies in the NHS faster, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

Mr Streeting said: “For too long, your chances of seeing a doctor and catching cancer early have depended on where you live. That’s not fair and has to stop.

open image in gallery The move will help roll out these technologies in the NHS faster, according to the Department of Health and Social Care ( Jeff Moore/Pancreatic Cancer UK/PA Wire )

“I am determined to end the health inequalities that have grown across England over the last 15 years. We’re training more doctors in the communities that need them most and making sure the latest cancer detection technology reaches every corner of the country.

“Faster diagnosis doesn’t just save lives – it gets people back to work and back to their families sooner.

“Whether you live in a coastal town or a rural village, you deserve the same shot at survival and quality of life as everyone else. This government will turn that promise into a reality.”

The first tests and devices to be assessed by Nice under the new model include artificial intelligence that reads chest X-rays to help medics spot lung cancer, software that analyses tissue samples for prostate and breast cancer to speed up diagnosis, and new techniques to help women get answers about unexplained vaginal bleeding.

Nice will also assess the “sponge on a string” test for oesophageal cancer.

It involves patients swallowing a small capsule attached to a string, which dissolves in the stomach to leave a small sponge about the size of a 1p coin.

This is then pulled out after a few minutes, collecting cells from the oesophageal lining for analysis.

Professor Jonathan Benger, chief executive of Nice, said: “When Nice was founded 26 years ago, it set out to end the postcode lottery in access to medicines. We’re now extending that same clarity and fairness to health tech.

“These reforms mean that clinically and cost-effective medical devices, diagnostics and digital tools will start to be reimbursed and made available consistently across the NHS.

“This will give patients faster access to proven technologies and ensure NHS resources are spent where they make the greatest difference.”

open image in gallery There continues to be a large difference between the proportion of patients having the disease ruled out and those having it confirmed. ( Jeff Moore/PA Wire )

Last week, NHS England’s monthly performance figures showed that 76.5 per cent of patients urgently referred for suspected cancer were diagnosed or had cancer ruled out within 28 days in November, up from 76.1 per cent in October and above the current target of 75 per cent.

However, there continues to be a large difference between the proportion of patients having the disease ruled out and those having it confirmed.

Some 78.0 per cent of those patients ruled out of having cancer were told within 28 days in November but just 55.1 per cent of patients had their cancer confirmed within 28 days.

The proportion of patients who had waited no longer than 62 days in November from an urgent suspected cancer referral, or consultant upgrade, to their first definitive treatment for cancer was 70.2 per cent, up from 68.8 per cent in October.

The government and NHS England have set a target of March 2026 for this figure to reach 75 per cent.

Steven McIntosh, chief partnerships officer at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “Right now, cancer care isn’t fair.

“Too many aren’t getting the treatment and care they need because of who they are and where they live, and rural and coastal communities often have the worst outcomes.

“The National Cancer Plan for England is a huge opportunity to break down the barriers to everyone accessing world class cancer care.”

Prof Peter Johnson, national clinical director for cancer at NHS England, said the National Cancer Plan will tackle differences in care “head-on”.