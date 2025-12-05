Wear a face mask if unwell to help stem flu ‘tidal wave’, say health officials

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britons have been urged to wear a mask in public if they feel unwell, amid warnings the NHS is facing a “tidal wave” of illness ahead of Christmas.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued advice on how to avoid catching and spreading flu, Covid-19 and other respiratory illnesses this winter.

This year’s flu season started earlier than usual and is yet to reach a peak, meaning pressure on hospitals is likely to grow in the run-up to Christmas.

Experts said the early start to the current flu season and the emergence of a “drifted influenza A(H3N2) strain” has caused some concern.

Outlining how people can reduce the spread of respiratory infections, it advised people to “wear a mask when you are unwell and need to go out”.

It also advised people get vaccinated if you are eligible, stay at home if you are feeling unwell, let fresh air in if meeting others indoors, practise good hygiene such as coughing into your bent elbow and washing your hands frequently with warm, soapy water.

Britons have been warned to wear a face mask in the lead-up to Christmas if they feel ill (PA) ( PA Archive )

“Along with the other measures set out in the current guidance, face coverings continue to be a useful tool in limiting the spread respiratory viruses in some situations,” it said.

“As existing guidance states, wearing a well-fitting mask when unwell can reduce the number of particles containing viruses that are released from the mouth and nose of someone who is infected with a respiratory infection.

“Face coverings can also protect the person wearing them from becoming infected with other respiratory viruses.”

If you have a high temperature, do not feel well enough to go to work and have symptoms of a cold, flu or other respiratory infection, the UKHSA advises to stay at home and avoid contact with other people, until you feel better.

It added: “If you need to go out, then avoid close contact with anyone who you know is at higher risk of becoming seriously unwell.”

It comes as health chiefs warn the NHS is facing a “tidal wave” of illness ahead of Christmas, as flu cases reach the highest on record for this time of year.

Every day last week 1,717 patients were admitted to hospitals in England with the infection, up 56 per cent on the same week last year, according to NHS England.

Data suggests the UK could be facing the worst flu season in decades, putting pressure on hospitals just as resident doctors are set to stage another five-day strike over pay and conditions.

The latest flu figures have been published by the NHS to show the performance of hospitals in England this winter. They are seven times as high as in 2023, when there was an average of 243 flu patients a day.

Daniel Elkeles, the chief executive of NHS Providers, said: “The NHS is facing a tidal wave of flu. It’s very worrying to see the figures at a record high for the time of year — and still heading up. That’s alongside all the other winter bugs piling the pressure on the NHS.

“The last thing anyone needs now is the prospect of another strike by resident doctors bringing yet more disruption and distress for patients. We urge the BMA to see sense, get round the table with the government and end the dispute so we can have all hands on deck in the lead-up to Christmas.”