Winter Warning: Flu is not just a bad cold

As winter sets in and viruses circulate more easily in our homes, workplaces and public spaces, the NHS is encouraging people aged 18 to 64 with long-term health conditions to get their flu vaccine. Many don’t realise they’re eligible, or that their condition puts them at greater risk of serious complications if they catch flu.

The hidden risk

Flu is not a bad cold. It’s a contagious respiratory virus that can cause high fever, body aches and exhaustion lasting for weeks. But for people with certain long-term conditions, it can also trigger severe complications such as pneumonia, bronchitis or organ failure.

The statistics are stark. Those with respiratory diseases like severe asthma or COPD are seven times more likely to die if they catch the flu. People with diabetes are six times more likely, and those with heart disease are 11 times more likely. For anyone with a weakened immune system, the risk rises even higher.

In 2022–23 alone, more than 49,000 people were hospitalised with flu, and 2,000 were admitted to intensive care in England. The majority of severe cases involved people with underlying conditions, many of whom thought flu “wasn’t a big deal.”

( Getty Images )

Why this matters, even if you feel healthy

Many people with long-term health conditions manage them well and may not think of themselves as vulnerable. But flu can place a sudden strain on the body and make existing conditions harder to control. Someone with severe asthma, for example, may experience severe attacks; those with diabetes can find their blood sugar levels become unstable; and for people with heart or kidney disease, flu can significantly increase the risk of hospitalisation.

Because flu viruses change from year to year, immunity from previous infections or vaccines doesn’t last, so getting vaccinated annually is the best way to stay protected.

Who’s eligible? The NHS offers flu vaccines each year to adults aged 18 to 64 who have certain long-term conditions, including: Chronic respiratory disease (such as severe asthma, COPD or cystic fibrosis) Heart disease Diabetes Kidney or liver disease Neurological conditions (like multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s or cerebral palsy A weakened immune system (from conditions such as HIV, chemotherapy or steroid treatment) People with a high BMI (40 or above), learning disabilities, or problems with their spleen (such as sickle cell disease) are also eligible.

A quick, safe way to protect yourself

( Getty Images )

Flu vaccines are available free of charge for eligible people at most GP practices and participating pharmacies, and booking takes just a few minutes. You can book online at nhs.uk/book-flu, through your GP surgery, on the NHS APP or by visiting your local pharmacy directly.

The vaccine cannot give you the flu, and side effects are generally mild: a sore arm or slight fatigue for a day or two. What it can do is reduce your risk of getting the flu and, if you do catch it, make your symptoms milder and recovery faster. Studies show that people with eligible conditions are nearly half as likely to be hospitalised with flu if they’ve been vaccinated.

Vaccination doesn’t just protect the individual, either; it helps protect everyone. When fewer people catch and spread the virus, it reduces pressure on hospitals and helps shield those who are most vulnerable, such as older relatives, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems.

A simple act of self-care

In a busy winter full of colds, coughs and competing priorities, booking a flu jab can easily slip down the list. But for millions of people living with long-term health conditions, it could be the difference between a short recovery at home and a serious illness requiring hospital treatment.

Getting vaccinated is quick, safe and effective, and one of the simplest ways to protect your health this winter.

Check if you’re eligible and book your NHS flu vaccine today here