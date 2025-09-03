Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Independent readers have rallied behind Bruce Willis’s wife Emma Heming Willis, after she faced online criticism for moving the actor into a separate home as his dementia progresses.

Many shared their own experiences of caring for loved ones with degenerative illnesses, stressing that such decisions are painful but often unavoidable.

Some highlighted how quickly conditions like aphasia and dementia can worsen, leaving families with no option but to secure round-the-clock care.

“It happened so quickly. One minute she was talking to us and the next couldn’t put any words together,” recalled one reader of their mother’s decline. Others noted that professional support can be essential, especially when carers’ own health is at risk.

Several emphasised that judgement is misplaced unless one has lived through the reality of caregiving. “Until you have lived it, I would suggest withholding criticism,” said another.

A number of readers described how keeping loved ones at home with paid carers is possible in some cases, but acknowledged it requires resources and resilience.

Above all, readers expressed compassion for Willis and his family, describing dementia as a “cruel” and “heartbreaking” illness. Many praised Emma’s bravery for speaking publicly, saying her openness brings comfort and validation to others navigating similar journeys.

Here’s what you had to say:

It happened so quickly

My mother was diagnosed with aphasia when she was 99. Until then she had had a wonderful, productive life. It happened so quickly. One minute she was talking to us and the next couldn't put any words together. It all came out in a jumble. Her condition worsened exactly the same as Bruce Willis. Fortunately she was living in her apartment alone, so wasn't moved to a facility. And my brother made sure she had 24-hour care every day until she passed at 101. Her carers were angels. My brother was devoted to her. And I totally understand Emma giving Bruce his own space separate from the family. She was fortunate enough to be able to afford it. It's a calmer space for him. And his wife, extended family and children visit him constantly. Please don't judge what you don't understand. It's a crippling, heartbreaking disease which has no chance of recovery. Emma was brave enough to sit down and discuss this with Diane Sawyer. Not an easy thing to do.

Samantha

Have you or a loved one experienced dementia care? Share your story, advice, or thoughts in the comments below — your insights could help others navigating a challenging journey

There is no alternative

Having been in a similar position with a parent, I can only sympathise. When a sufferer of a degenerative disease is a danger to themselves, one is left with no leeway but to make sure they are in a safe space, with 24-hour care. It is never an easy decision, but honestly sometimes there is no alternative. My heart goes out to all those carers, who are forced by circumstances to make sure their loved one is safe, regardless of those relatives and friends who question a carer's decision and are not in a position to see the full picture. I wish Bruce Willis and his family the very best; and am grateful that my family's decision was not scrutinised in the media by those who are in no position, and have no right, to judge others. My love to all affected.

FriendlyScot

Very doable to keep someone at home

As a healthcare professional who works in the homecare system (in Canada), I see every day how hard it is to care for a loved one with dementia. I obviously don’t know the full story with Bruce Willis and his family, but it is very doable to keep someone in their own home provided you have caregivers and the right equipment. I make the assumption he has good finances being a movie star, so he could likely be kept at home with paid round-the-clock caregivers. The same care given in a long-term care residence can be given at home with these provisions.

Mee

Looking back it was the right decision

I have been there. Three years ago we made the heartbreaking decision to move my elderly mum into a home. She had 'mixed dementia' (Alzheimer's and vascular) and her hip was crumbling, but her bad heart and lungs meant that they could not operate. She needed far more care than could be given at home, and my elderly dad was himself waiting for major heart surgery. I was trying to care for them, along with my disabled adult son, and suddenly I started with heart problems. Looking back it was the right decision. It allowed me three years to concentrate on my son and my dad, who sadly died a few months ago. Had I carried on struggling then there's a strong possibility that I would not be here writing this today.

MsRuthless

His last words were thank you

Dad had Lewy body dementia for seven years. We kids made financial sacrifices to hire round-the-clock care so he could remain in our family home – the home he built for us. His wife oversaw everything like a pro. We kids lived away, but we also stayed on top of Dad's care, the maintenance of the home and his wife's well-being, and visited as often as jobs allowed, including our own children. Dad passed away in his old bedroom. His last words (and only words spoken in a year) were, "Thank you."

ImTooOldForThisBaloney

I am exhausted

I just spent two weeks straight (no respite) caring for my elderly mother suffering from Parkinson's. From pill-minding (she takes too much on her own) to unexpected 2am walks, a fall, anxiety, doctors’ visits, etc, etc. I am exhausted. Another family member is taking over now. She really needs a nursing home as well.

Until you have lived it, I would suggest withholding criticism of those that are.

TKShore

A body without an inhabitant

Can't blame her. As this insidious disease progresses, the father and husband they knew becomes a ghost – a body they recognise but without an inhabitant who can communicate. Went through this myself when the missus had brain cancer. If you've got the means to make sure someone is properly cared for then letting professionals take the load is the way to go. A sad ending to a man who was portrayed as nearly invincible in his films.

Copeycat1

The best course of action

My mum had the same dementia as Bruce Willis. She got it at 55 and died at 60. She was put into a home, not a very easy choice. But it was the best course of action. Her illness was terrible. I feel for Bruce Willis’ family and himself of course. It is a very cruel illness. And they deserve compassion instead of anger 😧

Zaraaaa

It broke my heart but it needed to be done

I had to put my mum into a care home because her dementia meant she was absolutely unsafe and vulnerable. It broke my heart but it needed to be done for her safety. If I hadn't, she'd be dead by now, and she'd maybe have taken her neighbours with her. Instead, she's doing alright.

I have no time for people who criticise that kind of decision. Seriously, how dare you?

MildlyOutraged

No one has the right to pass judgment

It’s desperately sad for Emma and their daughters. No one has the right to pass judgment on what must have been an extremely difficult decision. I hope that Emma is getting sufficient support for what she is facing. And yes I also have sympathy for Bruce Willis as well.

JulianWells

She needed respite

My friend, kindest of men, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia. After some time living at home, his wife needed respite because he was becoming irritable and violent.

Longmemory23

Almost impossible to be cared for at home

She has always done the best for her husband and she continues to do so. It is almost impossible for someone with advanced dementia to be cared for at home.

Pomerol95

Some of the comments have been edited for this article for brevity and clarity.

Want to share your views? Simply register your details below. Once registered, you can comment on the day’s top stories for a chance to be featured. Alternatively, click ‘log in’ or ‘register’ in the top right corner to sign in or sign up.