Tripledemic warning: Who is eligible for new vaccine as NHS warns of virus outbreak

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The NHS is encouraging millions of people to take up Covid and flu vaccines ahead of the colder months as fears of a virus ‘tripledemic’ grow.

Over 11 million eligible people have been invited to receive free vaccinations, either by booking online or visiting a walk-in centre. It’s hoped that a strong takeup will be seen this winter to help people avoid illness.

The ‘tripledemic’ refers to the risks posed by Covid, flu, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). They all have different vaccinations with varied eligibility to be aware of.

Steve Russell, NHS national director for vaccinations and screening, said: “With new figures showing thousands of deaths associated with COVID and flu in recent years, it is clear that the threat of winter viruses is all too real, and it is vital that anyone eligible takes up the offer to get vaccinated.

“With the risk of a ‘tripledemic’ of winter viruses – COVID, flu and RSV – if you are pregnant or aged 75 to 79, it is also so important that you join those who have protected themselves against RSV in the last month to boost your or your child’s protection against a very nasty illness.”

The NHS has invited over 11 million people to take up vaccines this autumn (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Wire )

Importantly, people are not advised to get all three jabs at the same time. While Covid booster jabs and flu jabs will be offered together, it is recommended the RSV jab be taken at a separate session.

Here’s a guide to all three vaccines, where to get them and eligibility:

How to get a Covid booster jab

The following groups get a Covid jab between 3 October and 20 December this year:

over-65s

anyone aged between 6 months and 64 years with health conditions that make them vulnerable

those living in care homes for older people

front-line health and social care staff, including care home workers

If you have not already been contacted by the NHS but are eligible, you can book an appointment via the NHS app, GPs, pharmacies, or by calling 119. Walk-in appointments are also available.

For more information about Covid booster jabs, visit the NHS website.

How to get a flu vaccine

The flu vaccine is recommended for anyone at risk of becoming seriously ill from flu. It’s offered every year by the NHS, and is free for the following groups:

over-65s

those with certain long-term health conditions

pregnant women

care home residents

carers for older or disabled people, or those in receipt of a carer's allowance

those living with someone who has a weakened immune system

To get a flu vaccine, you can book at a pharmacy online or on the NHS app, find a pharmacy that offers it, or contact your GP to book an appointment. You must be over 18.

For those who are not eligible for a flu vaccine but still feel they want one, they can be paid for privately, usually for under £20.

For more information about the flu vaccine, visit the NHS website.

How to get an RSV vaccine

The RSV vaccine is recommended if you’re pregnant or aged 75 to 79. The NHS says all pregnant women are recommended to take the vaccine, with it helping to protect babies after they’re born.

If you’re pregnant, the NHS should contact you around 28 weeks into your term to offer you the vaccine. It’s recommended it be administered around that point, but can be until shortly before labour. You should speak to your maternity service or GP if it has not been offered.

For those aged 75 to 79, your GP surgery should get in touch about the RSV vaccine. They ask you wait until you are contacted before booking the vaccine.

For more information about RSV, visit the NHS website.