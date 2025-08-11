Blowing through conch shell could help treat dangerous sleep condition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Blowing a conch shell regularly could help reduce the symptoms of a dangerous sleep condition, according to new research.

Shankh blowing is an ancient Indian practice used by yogis for thousands of years, and involves deep inhalation followed by forceful exhalation through a conch shell.

But scientists now believe the technique could have huge benefits for those suffering from obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) - a relatively common condition where airways become blocked at night, interrupting peaceful breathing.

A study published in ERJ Open Research on Monday shows that people with moderate OSA who practised shankh blowing slept better, felt more alert during the day and had fewer breathing interruptions at night.

Researchers are now arguing the ancient method could be a simple and cheap way to reduce symptoms without the need for medication or machines.

Around 1.5 million adults in the UK are estimated to have OSA. As well as loud snoring and daytime sleepiness, the condition can also increase the risk of serious health issues such as high blood pressure, heart disease, and strokes.

In the study, a group of 30 people with moderate OSA were randomly assigned either shankh blowing or deep breathing exercises, which each group encouraged to practice at least 15 minutes per day for five days a week.

open image in gallery The conch could provide an alternative to a CPAP machine, researchers said ( Alamy/PA )

Researchers said when the groups were reassessed six months later, the people who practised shankh blowing were 34 per cent less sleepy during the daytime.

The study found they also reported sleeping better, and monitoring of their sleep revealed that they had four to five fewer apnoeas (where breathing stops during sleep) per hour on average. They also had higher levels of oxygen in their blood during the night.

The study was led by Dr Krishna K Sharma from the Eternal Heart Care Centre and Research Institute in Jaipur, India. He said their research showed potential for an alternative to the current treatment of a continuous positive airway pressure machine, or CPAP, which patients can find “uncomfortable”.

Dr Sharma said: “The way the shankh is blown is quite distinctive. It involves a deep inhalation followed by a forceful, sustained exhalation through tightly pursed lips. This action creates strong vibrations and airflow resistance, which likely strengthens the muscles of the upper airway, including the throat and soft palate – areas that often collapse during sleep in people with OSA. The shankh's unique spiralling structure may also contribute to specific acoustic and mechanical effects that further stimulate and tone these muscles.

“For people living with OSA, especially those who find CPAP uncomfortable, unaffordable, or inaccessible, our findings offer a promising alternative. Shankh blowing is a simple low-cost, breathing technique that could help improve sleep and reduce symptoms without the need for machines or medication.

He added the study was “small”, but researchers are now planning a larger trial involving several hospitals.