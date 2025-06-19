These foods might be spiking your blood pressure without you knowing, doctors say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Doctors have named some sneaky foods that might be spiking your blood pressure without you knowing.

To avoid the risk of high blood pressure, doctors say people should avoid foods that are high in saturated fats and sodium. High blood pressure can result in heart disease and stroke. It’s a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease, which is the leading cause of death in the U.S.

Although some people may develop high blood pressure without a clear cause, better dietary choices can make a difference for healthy Americans and those with conditions alike.

A new study from researchers at Johns Hopkins Medicine has identified a low-sodium and saturated fats plan -known as the DASH diet - as a way to reduce blood pressure for people with type 2 diabetes.

The worst foods are typically not the ones you eat at home. But, here are some foods to limit...

Pickles

open image in gallery Some foods may be spiking your blood pressure without you realizing it. ( Getty Images/iStock )

Eating your favorite post-sandwich snack is associated with high blood pressure.

While pickles have some nutritional value, they also contain high levels of sodium.

“One large dill pickle has more than two-thirds of the ideal amount of sodium that an adult should have in a whole day,” registered dietitian Devon Peart says. Sweet pickles aren’t quite as high in sodium, but they still have plenty of it. And they’re high in sugar.

Coconut oil

open image in gallery Coconut oil may be presented as healthy, but has a higher percentage of saturated fat than butter. ( Getty Images/iStock )

Coconut oil may seem like a healthy substitute for butter or lard - but don’t be fooled!

It has among the highest levels of saturated fats of any oil.

“Coconut oil is about 90 percent saturated fat, which is a higher percentage than butter (about 64 percent saturated fat), beef fat (40 percent), or even lard (also 40 percent),” explained Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health professor Walter Willett.

Cottage cheese

open image in gallery Cottage cheese is a good source of protein. But, the sodium content may not be that different from other types of cheese ( Getty Images/iStock )

The push to eat more protein may come some unintended consequences.

Cottage cheese may be beneficial - but in small quantities, as it’s also rich in sodium and fat.

“I’m not confident to suggest cottage cheese would be significantly different than other types of cheese,” Qi Sun, an associate professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, told CNBC.

Bread

open image in gallery Sandwiches could be a healthier lunch option. But, bread is high in sodium ( Getty Images/iStock )

Who really thinks of bread as having a high sodium content? A turkey sandwich may seem like a healthy meal, but add some cheese and deli meat and it could easily make up more than half of your recommended sodium intake.

“On average, there’s 100 to 200 milligrams of sodium per slice of bread,” Samantha Oldman, a bariatric surgery dietitian with Hartford HealthCare’s Digestive Health Institute, said. “That means that just the bread from one sandwich can account for anywhere from 8-18% of your average daily recommended sodium intake.”

Chicken

open image in gallery Chicken is often prepared in commercial kitchens. There is added salt ( Getty Images/iStock )

This popular protein is often prepared in commercial kitchens, meaning there is added salt.

Rotisserie or fried chicken from a grocery store or restaurant contains up to four times the sodium of plain chicken prepared at home, according to Harvard Medical School.