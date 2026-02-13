Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK pharmacies are currently facing a significant shortage of certain strengths of the painkiller co-codamol, a disruption that could extend until at least the end of June.

The National Pharmacy Association (NPA), which represents approximately 6,000 independent community pharmacies, has highlighted widespread difficulties in obtaining 30mg and 500mg tablets, leading to a knock-on effect on other dosages.

According to the NPA, some suppliers have indicated to pharmacists that these supply issues are unlikely to be resolved before late June. Olivier Picard, chair of the NPA, confirmed: "Pharmacies are telling us they have struggled to order in supplies of some strengths of co-codamol, with a number reporting that supply disruption will last at least until June."

"This is deeply distressing for patients living with severe pain, and pharmacists are working tirelessly to find safe alternatives or manage very limited stock."

open image in gallery Pharmacies are telling us they have struggled to order in supplies of some strengths of co-codamol. ( Getty Images )

Co-codamol is a commonly prescribed painkiller which comprises a mix of paracetamol and codeine.

It is used to treat a wide range of pain, such as toothache, period pain and muscle pain.

According to NHS figures, some 1.25 million items a month of co-codamol were prescribed to patients in 2025.

Mr Picard added: "Where pharmacies have supplies, they will be doing all they can to manage them to ensure patients get the medication they need.

"We face ever growing issues with medicine supplies which are compounded by the NHS not funding the full cost pharmacies have to pay to get the medicines patients need.

"The Government must urgently act to address a growing list of medicine shortages impacting patients and pharmacists alike, who end up at the sharp end of an increasingly difficult medicine supply system."

The Department of Health and Social Care has been approached for comment.