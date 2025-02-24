Pharmacies ‘hanging on by fingernails’ over financial pressures, leaders warn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pharmacists are facing a “financial cliff edge” and will cut services for patients unless the Government provides funding, leaders have warned.

The National Pharmacy Association (NPA), which represents 6,000 independent community pharmacies, said it would recommend that its members take collective action – such as cutting opening hours – if a new funding is not announced by the Government “imminently”.

According to the NPA, the effect of National Insurance and National Living Wage rises will mean pharmacies in England face £250 million of unplanned costs come April.

Unlike other businesses, pharmacies are unable to increase their prices in order to meet these rises, it said, plus they face rising business rates.

The NPA said around 90% of an average pharmacy’s work is funded via the NHS, including supplying drugs and providing vaccines.

Some 99.7% of pharmacies who voted in the NPA’s ballot said they would be prepared to take collective action for the first time in their history if their funding situation did not improve.

Nick Kaye, chairman of the organisation, said: “Pharmacies face a financial cliff edge at the beginning of April, with a triple whammy of rising National Insurance, National Living Wage and business rates all arriving at once.

“At the moment, they still have no certainty if any of these costs will be met by the Government, despite assurances for other parts of the health system including our GP colleagues.

“Pharmacies have shut in record numbers and those that are left are currently hanging on by their fingernails.

“They are growing increasingly concerned about their future. Without imminent funding certainty from the Government we may be left with little choice but to recommend collective action to ensure pharmacies can survive for the patients who rely on them.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Community pharmacy has a vital role to play as we shift focus out of hospitals and into the community as part of our Plan for Change.

“We are currently in consultation with Community Pharmacy England over funding for this year and next and will provide an update in due course.”