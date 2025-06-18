The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
The one thing this cardiologist adds to nearly every meal
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S.
Want to keep your heart healthy?
Cardiologists say the secret is eating more leafy greens.
“Leafy greens are particularly beneficial for cardiovascular health given their dietary nitrate content, which can improve the elasticity of the vessels by supporting nitric oxide production,” Dr. Christopher Davis, chief cardiologist at humann, told Parade on Wednesday. “Nitric oxide relaxes blood vessels, supports healthy blood pressure, improves circulation and protects against arterial stiffness.”
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. But, past research has found that people who ate the most nitrate-rich vegetables – and leafy greens, in particular – slashed their risk of cardiovascular disease by 12 percent.
Notably, some leafy greens have been identified as more nutrient-packed than others, such as bok choy, kale, and spinach are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.
Spinach has fiber, vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin K, iron, potassium, and folate, Dr. Deepak Vivek, a cardiologist at Orlando Health, pointed out to Parade.
“Spinach supports cardiovascular health in many ways, including improving insulin sensitivity and reducing oxidative stress,” he explained.
Vitamin K helps to keep arteries healthy and promotes healthy blood clotting, according to the NJ Cardiovascular Institute. Iron is important for the production of red blood cells. Vitamin E meanwhile helps to protect the body from unstable oxygen molecules that can result in heart disease and other health issues.
In general, vegetables have been identified as the top foods for heart health, Mayo Clinic says.
Still, while the American Heart Association advises that people consume a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, most Americans don’t eat enough.
The current recommendation depends on your gender, height, weight, physical activity, and other health factors. Men generally need a cup more than women.
People who ate five servings of fruits or vegetables each day were found to have a lower risk of death from heart or respiratory diseases, strokes or cancer.
Just a cup of leafy greens a day may make an impact, a 2021 study from Danish researchers found.
But, beware just focusing on the “best” vegetables to improve heart health, Tara Schmidt, lead registered dietitian with the Mayo Clinic Diet, warned.
“By fixating on just a few vegetables, you may end up omitting many other good options,” she cautioned.
