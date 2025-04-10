Six foods that can improve your heart health

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shift work, particularly night shifts, has long been linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular problems.

Now, new research suggests that simply changing when we eat could mitigate some of these risks.

A study by the University of Southampton and Mass General Brigham in the US indicates that daytime eating may be key to protecting heart health for those working unconventional hours.

Published in Nature Communications, the study involved 20 healthy participants in a controlled environment simulating night shift work.

For two weeks, participants were split into two groups: one eating during the night to mimic typical night shift eating patterns, and the other consuming meals during the day. Researchers meticulously tracked the impact of meal timing on several key cardiovascular risk factors.

Professor Frank Scheer, a professor of medicine and director of the Medical Chronobiology Programme at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, said: “Our prior research has shown that circadian misalignment – the mistiming of our behavioural cycle relative to our internal body clock – increases cardiovascular risk factors. We wanted to understand what can be done to lower this risk, and our new research suggests food timing could be that target.”

Considering this, are there specific types of food that are especially good for our heart health?

We consulted with a dietitian and a cardiologist, who highlighted some of the benefits that the following six foods can have on our heart…

1. Salmon

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

“I’d recommend including foods like salmon, which is packed with omega-3 fatty acids that can help reduce inflammation and support healthy cholesterol levels,” says Dr Jay Shah, cardiologist and chief medical officer at Hilo.

Rosie Carr, dietitian at healthy eating plan Second Nature recommends baking salmon with a drizzle of lemon juice and herbs in the oven at 180°C for 15-20 minutes, or poaching it in a fragrant broth for a tender, moist result.

2. Oats

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

“Whole grains like oats provide complex carbohydrates that help maintain steady blood sugar levels, preventing the inflammatory spikes that can damage blood vessels over time,” says Carr.

They are also high in soluble fibre which Shah says helps to lower ‘bad’ LDL cholesterol.

“I often suggest overnight oats or porridge with berries as an easy daily option,” recommends Shah.

3. Leafy greens

open image in gallery Shredded raw kale and spinach baby leaves in a blue colander (Alamy/PA)

“These foods are rich in dietary nitrates that convert to nitric oxide in the body, helping blood vessels dilate, improving blood flow, and lowering blood pressure,” says Carr. “Regular consumption has been linked to improved exercise performance and cardiovascular function.”

Kale and spinach are also bursting full of potassium.

“Leafy greens are brilliant for their potassium content and they help to balance sodium levels in the body,” says Shah. “They can be easily added to soups, stews or stir-fries as a healthy addition.”

4. Extra virgin olive oil

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

“Extra virgin olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fats, and powerful antioxidants called polyphenols that reduce oxidative stress and inflammation,” explains Carr. “Chronic low-grade inflammation contributes to heart disease by impacting the health of our arteries.”

The dietitian recommends using it as a finishing oil on vegetables, in homemade salad dressings, or for low-temperature cooking.

“You could also drizzle it over wholegrain bread instead of butter,” adds Carr.

5. Tomatoes

open image in gallery Roasted tomatoes are particularly delicious (Alamy/PA)

“Tomatoes are a lycopene-rich food, and lycopene is a powerful antioxidant that reduces inflammation and prevents cholesterol oxidation,” explains Carr. “Interestingly, cooking tomatoes increases the bioavailability of lycopene.

“So, I recommend slow-roasting tomatoes with a bit of olive oil to concentrate flavours and boost lycopene availability, or incorporate tomato paste into stews and sauces.”

6. Fermented dairy (yogurt, kefir)

“Fermented dairy products contain probiotics that may help reduce blood pressure and chronic inflammation,” says Carr. “The vitamin K2 in these foods helps prevent calcium from building up in arterial walls.

“I recommend using plain, unsweetened yogurt as a base for breakfast bowls, as a substitute for sour cream, or in marinades.”