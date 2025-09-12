Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least five cancer patients have died after NHS doctors failed to get them the life-saving emergency medication they needed.

Another three were admitted to intensive care after they were unable to get a drug called rasburicase, which treats a condition called tumour lysis syndrome (TLS) that can develop as a complication of cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy, hormone treatment and immunotherapies.

The condition causes cancer cells to break down and release their contents into the blood, which can lead to severe electrolyte and chemical imbalances that can damage organs, such as the kidneys and heart.

High-risk patients, such as those with blood cancer, can be given rasburicase during or before cancer treatment to help the kidneys remove these harmful substances.

But an NHS review found that drug shortages and a lack of awareness from doctors that the medication must be given quickly has fuelled delays that put patients at risk.

According to a national patient safety alert published on Thursday, there were 82 safety incidents linked to delays or omissions for patients needing the medication in 2021, and a further 41 incidents in 2024.

These included a patient who had lymphoma and deteriorating kidney function, who was not prescribed rasburicase when they were admitted to hospital. The patient then had a cardiac arrest and died the next day.

The review found 123 safety incidents linked to patients not getting rasburicase and 14 delays in giving the drug may have contributed to the death or significant deterioration in health of patients.

The alert said reasons for medication delays or omissions included:

a lack of clarity over the dose and monitoring requirements for the medication.

a lack of awareness by clinicians of the need to give the medication quickly.

a lack of stock or because staff were unaware that the medication needs to be stored in the fridge.

Hospitals have been told to update their guidance for clinicians by March next year to ensure every patient with blood cancer has a risk assessment for TLS, and if appropriate, is prescribed the medication.

It said that routine use of the medication should be limited to clinical staff who have the knowledge and training to initiate the treatment and can escalate concerns over delays.

It added that hospitals must ensure there is sufficient stock of rasburicase available to ensure completion of the treatment course.