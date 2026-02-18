The global shortage that could delay NHS operations for thousands

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A critical shortage of medical cement threatens to delay hip and knee replacements and other pre-planned surgeries for numerous patients, experts have warned.

The global supply issue from the NHS's main bone cement provider has led to hospitals being ordered to prioritise trauma and urgent care with existing stock.

Campaigners called the news a "crushing blow" for patients already enduring long waits for surgery. Essential for anchoring artificial joints, bone cement fills the space between the new implant and the patient's natural bone.

There are a number of different types of medical cement and they can also be used in a number of different operations, including orthopaedic and dental surgery.

It is understood the NHS has supply for the next two weeks and officials have estimated there could be a gap of six to eight weeks' supply.

It comes after Heraeus Medical, the main supplier of bone cement for the NHS, reported a packaging fault affecting its bone cement products.

Tens of thousands of patients are given hip or knee replacements in England each year. ( Getty/iStock )

The issue has temporarily halted production at its main site and will impact product availability for at least two months.

An NHS England spokesperson said: "Following a global supply issue, the NHS is issuing immediate guidance to hospitals to ensure trauma and urgent care can safely continue, enable the use of alternative suppliers where possible, and to support prioritisation of orthopaedic waiting lists based on patients' needs over the coming weeks.

"Any stock already in hospitals is unaffected, and the NHS is working closely with Government and leading professional bodies to ensure safe and effective care can be provided while supply is resolved, and to reduce delays for patients requiring less urgent care as far as possible."

Deborah Alsina, chief executive of Arthritis UK, said: "This is a crushing blow for those individuals who have finally made it to the front of the orthopaedic surgery queue after a long time waiting.

"We trust the Department of Health and Social Care will work hard to address the supply issues given the impact on those waiting in pain whose lives are left on hold.

"Aside from the personal toll on people with arthritis, the stakes are high for Government who have an uphill challenge to bring down waiting lists to meet ambitious targets.

"As this news breaks, we urge hospitals to communicate quickly with those affected to avoid additional worry and uncertainty.

"We are also offering support to anyone concerned about the impact of these delays through our free helpline and online community, where they can access information and advice while they wait for the surgery they so desperately need."

Tens of thousands of patients are given hip or knee replacements in England each year.

Fergal Monsell, president of the British Orthopaedic Association (BOA), said it is working with NHS officials to "identify possible alternative supplies" to reduce the impact on patients.

"This is a situation that is beyond the control of trauma and orthopaedic surgeons and NHS organisations," said Mr Monsell.

"The solutions we are recommending are designed to lessen the impact on patients and will be determined on the basis of safety and identified clinical need.

"NHS trusts have also been advised to utilise the released theatre time to treat orthopaedic patients where procedures do not require the use of cement.

"The BOA will update surgeons with developments so they can treat their patients as the situation develops."