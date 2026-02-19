Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The risk of infants being exposed to baby formula contaminated with the cereulide toxin has significantly decreased following widespread recalls across several countries, European food and disease authorities confirmed on Thursday.

Cereulide, a toxin known to induce nausea and vomiting, was identified in ingredients sourced from a Chinese supplier.

This contamination affected several prominent infant formula manufacturers, including Nestle, Danone, and Lactalis, prompting precautionary recalls in dozens of nations and raising considerable parental concern.

These recalls began in December and were subsequently expanded in February, after the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) recommended a maximum threshold for cereulide in infant formula products.

In a joint assessment with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the EFSA stated: "As a result of the large-scale control measures implemented in the EU, the likelihood of exposure to contaminated products has decreased and is considered low."

As of 13 February, seven European countries including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, Spain, and the United Kingdom had reported cases of infants with gastrointestinal symptoms after consuming the affected formula, they said.

open image in gallery Danone recalled several batches of Aptamil and Cow & Gate baby formula because of the possible presence of a toxin linked to the poisoning of children ( AFP via Getty Images )

Most cases involved mild symptoms, although some infants were hospitalised for dehydration.

French investigators are examining the death of three babies who had consumed infant formula covered by precautionary recalls though no causal link has been scientifically established.

Cereulide was detected in two batches of recalled Danone infant formula, Swiss authorities said on Wednesday.

Experts say identifying and confirming cases can be challenging because symptoms are similar to common viral stomach infections and cereulide testing is not widely available.

In the UK, health chiefs confirmed earlier this month there had been 36 reports of children with symptoms of toxin poisoning linked to recent recalls by Danone and Nestle.

It emerged that the contamination originated from a shared, third-party ingredient supplier, which the companies have confirmed they are no longer using.

open image in gallery Cereulide, a toxin that can cause nausea and vomiting, was detected in ingredients from a supplier in China for several infant formula makers, including Nestle, Danone and Lactalis, triggering precautionary recalls in dozens of countries and raising concerns among parents ( Getty/iStock )

In January, Nestle started a precautionary product recall of a number of batches of 12 SMA Infant Formula and Follow-On Formula products in the UK due to the possible presence of cereulide.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) confirmed recently that the affected ingredient in SMA products was arachidonic acid (ARA) oil.

This plays an important role in infant development and is added to formula to ensure babies who are not breastfed receive it.