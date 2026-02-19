EU issues baby formula update amid cereulide toxin fears
Baby formula recalls were initiated in December and expanded in February
The risk of infants being exposed to baby formula contaminated with the cereulide toxin has significantly decreased following widespread recalls across several countries, European food and disease authorities confirmed on Thursday.
Cereulide, a toxin known to induce nausea and vomiting, was identified in ingredients sourced from a Chinese supplier.
This contamination affected several prominent infant formula manufacturers, including Nestle, Danone, and Lactalis, prompting precautionary recalls in dozens of nations and raising considerable parental concern.
These recalls began in December and were subsequently expanded in February, after the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) recommended a maximum threshold for cereulide in infant formula products.
In a joint assessment with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the EFSA stated: "As a result of the large-scale control measures implemented in the EU, the likelihood of exposure to contaminated products has decreased and is considered low."
As of 13 February, seven European countries including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, Spain, and the United Kingdom had reported cases of infants with gastrointestinal symptoms after consuming the affected formula, they said.
Most cases involved mild symptoms, although some infants were hospitalised for dehydration.
French investigators are examining the death of three babies who had consumed infant formula covered by precautionary recalls though no causal link has been scientifically established.
Cereulide was detected in two batches of recalled Danone infant formula, Swiss authorities said on Wednesday.
Experts say identifying and confirming cases can be challenging because symptoms are similar to common viral stomach infections and cereulide testing is not widely available.
In the UK, health chiefs confirmed earlier this month there had been 36 reports of children with symptoms of toxin poisoning linked to recent recalls by Danone and Nestle.
It emerged that the contamination originated from a shared, third-party ingredient supplier, which the companies have confirmed they are no longer using.
In January, Nestle started a precautionary product recall of a number of batches of 12 SMA Infant Formula and Follow-On Formula products in the UK due to the possible presence of cereulide.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) confirmed recently that the affected ingredient in SMA products was arachidonic acid (ARA) oil.
This plays an important role in infant development and is added to formula to ensure babies who are not breastfed receive it.
