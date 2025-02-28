Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, may have died weeks before their bodies were found in their Santa Fe home, authorities said Friday.

Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 65, were previously believed to have died “several days” before their bodies were found Wednesday, given the “obvious signs of death, body decomposition, bloating in her face and mummification in both hands and feet.” Now, Santa Fe authorities believe the Academy Award-winning actor could have died as early as February 17, given readings on his pacemaker.

"An initial interrogation was conducted of Mr Hackman's pacemaker. This revealed that his last event was recorded on February 17, 2025,” Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said at a press conference.

“I was advised that a more thorough investigation will be completed,” he added, but “according to the pathologist, I think that is a very good assumption that that was his last day of life.”

Authorities are still investigating what caused their deaths.

There were “no apparent signs of foul play,” the sheriff said.

An autopsy noted “no external trauma to either individual,” but the manner and cause of their deaths have not yet been determined, Mendoza said. Both Hackman and Arakawa tested negative for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Santa Fe Fire Chief Brian Moya previously said a gas leak could have “possibly” played a factor since the bodies seemed to have been found “several days” after their deaths.

After obtaining a search warrant, authorities searched the home and found two cell phones, two bottles of medications, and a bottle of Tylenol. The sheriff said he was unable to share who the medication was prescribed to or what it was for, due to health privacy laws. Toxicology and more autopsy findings are pending.

Deputies also recovered a 2025 monthly planner calendar, but the sheriff said the contents of it would be part of the investigation.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home for a welfare check after they were contacted by neighbors. The neighbors had been alerted by someone who came to the home to provide maintenance work and grew concerned after receiving no answer at the door.

The pair were found dead along with their German Shepherd. The county’s animal control division ensured the safety of the couple’s two surviving dogs found at the home.

It’s not immediately clear whether Hackman or Arakawa, a classical pianist, died at about the same time.

Authorities are still working to determine the couple’s last contacts. “One of the challenges has been trying to determine that timeline,” Mendoza said, given the couple’s privacy. The sheriff’s office plans to dig through the planner and cellphones to seek those answers.

“It’s very difficult to put a timeline together even with the help of the office of the medical investigator,” Mendoza said earlier Friday on the Today show. Based on the state of the bodies, it appeared they were deceased for “several days, even up to a couple of weeks,” he added.

Mendoza said that it was “difficult to determine” whether the two died around the same time.

“There’s no indication that anybody was moving about the house or doing anything different, so it’s very hard to determine if they both passed at the same time or how close they passed together,” the sheriff added.

“We’re trying to put that information together,” he added. “I think the autopsy report is going to be key to this investigator.”