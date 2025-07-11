UK economy shrinks for second month in a row after unexpected slump in May

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK economy shrunk in May even after US president Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs were paused, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.1 per cent in May. Experts had expected slight growth of 0.1 per cent in May.

It followed a 0.3 per cent drop in April, when US president Donald Trump announced his country-specific tariffs and sparked a global trade war.

GDP surged earlier in the year as US importers stocked up ahead of US President Donald Trump’s tariff rises, which came into effect at the start of April.

ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown said: “The economy contracted slightly in May with notable falls in production and construction, only partially offset by growth in services.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.1 per cent in May

“However, across the latest three months as a whole, the economy still grew. This reflected strength earlier in the year that resulted, in part, from some activity being brought forward to February and March.

“May’s fall in production was driven by oil and gas extraction, car manufacturing and the often-errative pharmaceutical industry.

“While services grew overall in May with a strong month for legal firms, which recovered from a weak April, and computer programming, these were partially offset by a very weak month for retail sales.”

Confederation of British Industry lead economist Ben Jones added: “Flatlining growth in May highlights the ongoing pressures facing the UK economy, with manufacturing and retail struggling, alongside a patchy performance across other parts of the services sector.

open image in gallery The UK economy shrunk in May even after US president Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs were paused, according to official figures ( Getty )

“Today’s data suggests that a sluggish recovery remains the likeliest path in the near-term amid persistent trade uncertainty, a loosening labour market and slowing growth in real incomes.

“With growing fiscal challenges and the Autumn Budget on the horizon, the Chancellor must provide clear reassurance—no new taxes on business and instead offer a commitment to work alongside firms to dismantle barriers to growth.

“An open and collaborative partnership between business and government is crucial to deliver the conditions for sustained economic growth.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the figures were “disappointing” and she was “”determined to kickstart economic growth”.

More follows...