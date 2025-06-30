UK economy experiences most significant growth in over a year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK economy experienced its most significant growth in over a year at the start of 2025, official figures have confirmed, largely propelled by robust household spending.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by an unrevised 0.7 per cent between January and March. While the overall quarterly figure remained unchanged, the ONS noted a slight upward revision to monthly growth in March, now standing at 0.4 per cent, up from an initial estimate of 0.2 per cent.

This strong performance follows zero growth recorded in January and a 0.5 per cent expansion in February, both figures remaining unrevised.

Household spending was also revised up, from 0.2% to 0.4%, as the savings ratio fell for the first time in more than two years, to 10.9% over the quarter, as consumers dipped into their savings to spend.

The first-quarter growth figure – which was unrevised from the initial estimate – marks the highest GDP rate since the first quarter of 2024, when the economy jumped by 0.9%.

It was also a significant improvement on the 0.1% growth seen in the final three months of 2024.

Liz McKeown, ONS director of economic statistics, said: “While overall quarterly growth was unrevised, our updated set of figures show the economy still grew strongly in February, with growth now coming in a little higher in March too.

“There was broad-based growth across services while manufacturing also had a strong quarter.

“The saving ratio fell for the first time in two years this quarter, as rising costs for items such as fuel, rent and restaurant meals contributed to higher spending, although it remains relatively strong.”

Output grew by 0.7% in the services sector over the first quarter, while production also increased, by 1.3%, and the construction sector grew by 0.3%.

Experts said there were clouds over the horizon for the economy, with more recent monthly GDP data showing a 0.3% contraction in April.

Matt Swannell, chief economic adviser to the EY Item Club, said: “After the strong start to 2025, the UK looks set for another year of weak growth, with headwinds continuing to intensify.

“On top of weakening real income growth, fiscal policy has been tightened, while some households will still feel the lagged effects of past interest rate rises.

“Global trade market volatility and the accompanying elevated levels of uncertainty have added to the headwinds.”

Thomas Pugh, chief economist at tax consultancy RSM UK, said: “Looking ahead, the second quarter will look substantially worse than the first quarter as there is some payback from activity brought forward to avoid taxes and tariffs.

“The big question now is whether the recent string of weak data in retail sales and employment is a one-off, due to the initial shock of tax increases and tariffs, or whether it’s the start of a new trend,” he added.