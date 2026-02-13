Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

DP World, the global logistics and transport giant that owns P&O Ferries, has removed its chairman following the publication of messages exchanged between him and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Dubai-based firm, which also operates major container ports in London and Southampton, confirmed the departure of Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem. While the company did not directly name him in its announcement, it stated that Essa Kazim would now assume the role of DP World’s chairman.

Additionally, Yuvraj Narayan has been appointed as the group chief executive officer, tasked with leading the company’s future direction.

It came after DP World faced intense pressure over the future of Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem’s position after the publication of fresh files related to Jeffrey Epstein by the US justice department.

open image in gallery DP World owns major logistics sites including the Port of Southampton. ( (Andrew Matthews/PA) )

Mr Epstein died in jail in 2019 after he was charged with sex trafficking.

In an April 2009 email to Sulayem, Epstein wrote: “where are you? are you ok , I loved the torture video.”

The recipient replied: “I am in china I will be in the US 2nd week of may”.

In texts from 2007, Sulayem emailed Epstein about his attempts to meet a supermodel.

According to a separate cache of emails obtained by Bloomberg, he wrote: “After several attemps [sic] for several months we managed to meet in NY. there is a missunderstanding [sic] she she wanted some BUSINESS! while i only wanted some P****NESS!”

In 2015, Sulayem had suggested visiting the financier with his family and sent him links to fetish porn websites, according to the files.

open image in gallery This undated and unlocated handout image released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on December 18, 2025 shows late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein (R) cooking with CEO of DP World Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem. ( House Oversight Committee )

Other emails included messages from Sulayem describing women, one of which included details about their age, weight, height and bra size.

Some of the company’s largest international partners, such as the British International Investment development finance operation, reportedly threatened to halt future partnerships with DP as a result.

On Friday, the company added: “DP World affirmed that the new appointments support its strategy for sustainable growth and reinforce its role in strengthening global supply chains and supporting Dubai’s position as a leading hub for trade and logistics.”

DP World faced criticism from British MPs and unions in 2022 after its P&O Ferries business sacked 800 staff and replaced them with cheaper agency workers.