P&O Ferries owner DP World ousts chairman after Epstein messages revealed
Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem has resigned from the the Dubai-based firm, which also runs container ports in London and Southampton
DP World, the global logistics and transport giant that owns P&O Ferries, has removed its chairman following the publication of messages exchanged between him and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The Dubai-based firm, which also operates major container ports in London and Southampton, confirmed the departure of Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem. While the company did not directly name him in its announcement, it stated that Essa Kazim would now assume the role of DP World’s chairman.
Additionally, Yuvraj Narayan has been appointed as the group chief executive officer, tasked with leading the company’s future direction.
It came after DP World faced intense pressure over the future of Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem’s position after the publication of fresh files related to Jeffrey Epstein by the US justice department.
Mr Epstein died in jail in 2019 after he was charged with sex trafficking.
In an April 2009 email to Sulayem, Epstein wrote: “where are you? are you ok , I loved the torture video.”
The recipient replied: “I am in china I will be in the US 2nd week of may”.
In texts from 2007, Sulayem emailed Epstein about his attempts to meet a supermodel.
According to a separate cache of emails obtained by Bloomberg, he wrote: “After several attemps [sic] for several months we managed to meet in NY. there is a missunderstanding [sic] she she wanted some BUSINESS! while i only wanted some P****NESS!”
In 2015, Sulayem had suggested visiting the financier with his family and sent him links to fetish porn websites, according to the files.
Other emails included messages from Sulayem describing women, one of which included details about their age, weight, height and bra size.
Some of the company’s largest international partners, such as the British International Investment development finance operation, reportedly threatened to halt future partnerships with DP as a result.
On Friday, the company added: “DP World affirmed that the new appointments support its strategy for sustainable growth and reinforce its role in strengthening global supply chains and supporting Dubai’s position as a leading hub for trade and logistics.”
DP World faced criticism from British MPs and unions in 2022 after its P&O Ferries business sacked 800 staff and replaced them with cheaper agency workers.
