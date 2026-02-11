Epstein’s chilling emails with Emirati billionaire revealed in unredacted files
- Unredacted files reveal paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein corresponded with Emirati billionaire Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, CEO of DP World, for years.
- An April 2009 email shows Epstein telling Sulayem he "loved the torture video", with other exchanges discussing sex and sharing fetish site links.
- Sulayem was identified by US lawmakers after the Department of Justice granted access to previously redacted documents.
- Despite his name appearing over 5,000 times in the files, being named does not indicate wrongdoing or that Sulayem has been charged with a crime.
- Lawmakers are now urging the DOJ to release the remaining three million Epstein files, citing unnecessary redactions in those already published.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks