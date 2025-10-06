29 million smartphone users in the UK could be due compensation
Apple and Samsung smartphone users in the UK could receive part of £480m payout
A landmark class action lawsuit against tech giant Qualcomm, potentially leading to payouts for millions of UK smartphone users, is set to begin this week.
Consumer champion Which? has initiated the claim on behalf of some 29 million Apple and Samsung users across the UK.
The five-week legal proceedings, commencing 6 October at London’s Competition Appeal Tribunal, will first scrutinise whether Qualcomm held and exploited substantial market power.
Should this initial phase prove successful, a subsequent trial would then address Qualcomm’s specific conduct and the estimated £480 million in damages for affected consumers.
Which? alleges Qualcomm breached UK competition law by taking advantage of its dominance in the patent-licensing and chipset markets.
It claims that this resulted in Qualcomm being able to charge manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung inflated fees for technology licences, which have then been passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices or lower-quality smartphones.
Which? is seeking damages for all affected Apple and Samsung smartphones purchased between October 1 2015 and January 9 2024.
It estimates that individual consumers could be due an average of around £17 per phone if the action is successful.
Which? said the action was “vital” to obtain redress for consumers and to “send a clear message to powerful companies like Qualcomm that if they engage in harmful, anticompetitive practices, Which? stands ready to take action”.
Which? chief executive Anabel Hoult said: “This trial is a huge moment. It shows how the power of consumers – backed by Which? – can be used to hold the biggest companies to account if they abuse their dominant position.
“Without Which? bringing this claim on behalf of millions of affected UK consumers, it would simply not be realistic for people to seek damages from the company on an individual basis – that’s why it’s so important that consumers can come together and claim the redress they are entitled to.”
Qualcomm has been approached for comment.