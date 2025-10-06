Best Apple deals to expect in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale is nearly upon us, and we’re expecting to see some of the best deals on Apple tech including iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods and iPhones and more.

This summer’s Prime Day sale treated us to four days of discounts, including reductions on everything from the AirPods Pro 2 to the 11th-generation iPad, the Apple iPhone 16e and more. Now, with the recent unveiling of the new iPhone 17, AirPods Pro 3 and Apple Watch Series 11, we’ll be looking out for big discounts on older Apple tech in the October sale.

As The Independent’s senior tech critic, I’ve spent almost a decade covering the best Apple deals on Prime Day, so I know what offers to look out for. Along with our team of deals experts, I know how to find the top bargains, and will only tell you about the deals that are actually worth it.

Here, I’ll be bringing you the best Apple deals ahead of Prime Day, along with my take on whether or not you should hold off until the sale. Our consumer experts will also be bringing you more of the top deals to expect in the Prime Day sale, including the best of beauty, home appliances, tech and more.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon’s next member-exclusive sale event, this time known as Prime Big Deal Days, is taking place from midnight on Tuesday 7 October to 11.59pm on Wednesday 8 October. You’ll have two days to shop the best Apple deals, so start having a think about what you want to nab now before the sale begins.

What Apple deals can you expect in the Prime Day sale?

This month, there has been lots of new Apple tech hitting the market, so I’m hoping to see some big discounts on older iPhone, AirPod and Apple Watch models in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. In July, the AirPods Pro 2 dropped to an all-time low of £179, while the Apple Watch Series 10 was reduced by £100. Now that these aren’t the latest models, there might be chunkier discounts on the horizon. The iPhone 16 has already gone down in price since the release of the iPhone 17, so there may not be huge reductions on the 2024 model.

As I explain below, there are some modest savings to be made on Apple products on Amazon right now, but it’s worth waiting until Prime Day for the best deals. I’ll update this page as soon as I spot any offers but, in the meantime, you can see which products are likely to drop in price as soon as Prime Day lands.

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best Apple deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale

As The Independent’s senior tech critic, I specialise in all things tech, with a focus on Apple products. Whether I’m reviewing the latest AirPods or predicting the specs of the next iPhone, I’ve been tracking Apple prices for years. This enables me to spot the best deals from a mile away. If you’re after AirPods at their lowest-ever price, you can count on me to be the first to report on the discount.

The best Apple deals to expect in the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale:

