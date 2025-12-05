Full list of Poundland stores set for closure in December and January

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Poundland has announced a fresh wave of store closures across the UK, bringing the total number of shops set to shut as part of its ongoing restructuring efforts to over 100 by early next year.

The budget retailer confirmed on Friday that an additional 14 outlets will cease trading by early February. These closures come on top of 19 other stores already slated to shut in the coming months.

To clear remaining stock, the affected shops have launched significant clearance sales, offering reductions of up to 40 per cent across various product lines, including homeware, groceries, clothing, and beauty items.

Poundland has previously announced another 40 shops that were clearing out stock ahead of closure.

This was happening at locations where the landlord of the retail property had chosen to end the lease, resulting in it closing down.

This was in addition to the 57 that had already shut by the end of September as a result of Poundland targeting its least-profitable shops.

It expects the UK chain to have reduced from around 800 shops at the beginning of the restructuring programme, to between 650 and 700 once the process is complete.

The latest closures announced by Poundland and the closure dates

Lancaster, Lancashire – December 19

Northampton Sixfields, Northamptonshire – December 31

Weston-Super-Mare, Somerset – December 24

Hammersmith, Greater London – December 24

Prestatyn, Denbighshire – December 31

Faversham, Kent – January 6

Liverpool, Merseyside – January 15

Yeovil, Somerset – January 16

Nottingham Eastpoint, Nottinghamshire – January 22

Lymington, Hampshire – January 23

Christchurch (47 High Street), Dorset – January 23

Bristol Avon Meads, Bristol – January 29

Winton, Dorset – February 6

Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, Scotland – February 8

List of stores still set for closure

Christchurch (Meteor Retail Park), Dorset – December 5

Arnold, Nottinghamshire – December 6

Worthing, West Sussex – December 6

Droitwich, Worcestershire – December 9

Ballymena, County Antrim, Northern Ireland – December 13

Oldham, Greater Manchester – December 13

Weston Favell, Northamptonshire – December 19

Portishead, Somerset – December 24

Grantham, Lincolnshire – December 24

Portadown, County Armagh, Northern Ireland – December 31

Farnham, Surrey – December 31

Brighton, East Sussex – December 31

Hempstead Valley, Kent – December 31

Bexhill, East Sussex – January 5

Ponders End, Greater London – January 5

Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, Scotland – January 5

Mitcham, Greater London – January 14

Cameron Toll, Edinburgh, Scotland – January 20

Darren MacDonald, Poundland's UK country manager, said: "We know how disappointing it is when we leave a store, but before we close our doors for a final time, we're determined to say goodbye by offering even more amazing value to customers.

"The special reductions, on top of the value we provide in every store, will help us leave locations we're leaving with pride.

"And when we close our doors, we look forward to welcoming customers to one of the hundreds of Poundland stores we'll continue to operate right across the UK."