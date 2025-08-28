Poundland confirms major price changes amid store closures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Discount retailer Poundland is set to revert to its core pricing model of £1, £2, and £3 across all UK grocery items, a strategic move aimed at revitalising its business following a recent brush with administration.

This shift, which will see approximately 60 per cent of its grocery range priced at £1, follows a successful five-month trial across 17 stores in the West Midlands.

The company stated the change marks a return "back to its roots" and signifies "the end of additional price complexity", with similar simplified pricing planned for general merchandise and clothing in the coming months.

An unexpected benefit of the trial was a significant reduction in shoplifting, with incidents falling by over a quarter.

This was attributed to the removal of higher-priced items, such as £5 dishwasher tablets, which were attractive targets for thieves.

The pricing overhaul forms a crucial part of Poundland's wider recovery efforts, which recently saw it secure High Court approval for a major restructuring plan, narrowly averting collapse just days before it was projected to run out of funds.

The scheme will inject up to £60 million in new capital, though it also entails the closure of 68 stores, impacting around 1,000 employees.

open image in gallery Poundland has confirmed it will return to simple £1, £2 and £3 grocery pricing across all its UK stores as the chain looks to turn around its fortunes after avoiding collapsing into administration ( PA Wire )

Barry Williams, Poundland managing director, said: “Customers have told us loud and clear during these pilots that they will back a simpler, more focused Poundland that keeps its promise of amazing value.

“We’ve heard them, and the clear success of our pilot is why I’m confident that a Poundland that’s focused on the simple value our customers expect, has a bright future.”

Poundland will also roll out a re-focused grocery range alongside the pricing overhaul.

It has already been extended to five stores outside of the West Midlands, in Manchester, Liverpool, Hanley, Brixton and Wandsworth.

Poundland said that when complete, around 60 per cent of grocery items will be at £1, 20% will be at £2, and 20 per cent at £3.

The firm, founded in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire, in 1990, was sold by Pepco Group to Peach Bidco, a subsidiary of private equity firm Gordon Brothers, for £1 in June.

At the time, it had around 14,700 staff members and operated about 800 stores.