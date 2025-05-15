Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marks & Spencer grocery shelves are gradually being restocked after a cyberattack disrupted the retailer's systems and left some stores with bare aisles.

While the company continues to grapple with the technical fallout, M&S has confirmed it is well-stocked with summer essentials, including barbecue, deli, and picnic items.

The cyber incident, which began on April 25th, forced M&S to take some of its systems offline, impacting product availability and leading to empty shelves in certain stores.

Shoppers encountered signs apologising for the disruption and explaining the technical issues affecting stock. The retailer's website and app remain unavailable for orders as efforts to resolve the problem continue.

Stores have remained open, however, and it has still been receiving deliveries from suppliers.

A spokeswoman for M&S said on Thursday: “In chilled areas of our stores, customers can buy what they need, while in our grocery departments stock is now arriving in a more normal delivery pattern allowing stores to catch up from earlier disruption.

“Availability is therefore looking better every day.”

The cyber attack has caused empty shelves at Marks & Spencer shops across the country, including in Paddington ( Holly Williams/PA Wire )

Earlier this week, the high street chain had been emailing all its website customers to alert them that some customer personal data has been taken by hackers.

Personal data that could have been accessed includes names, email addresses, postal addresses and dates of birth, according to M&S.

But the group stressed the data does not include payment or card details, or account passwords and is not believed to have been shared online.