Asian stock markets plummet in aftermath of Trump tariffs announcement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stock markets across Asia fell on Thursday after US president Donald Trump announced sweeping new tariffs on imports, raising concerns about a potential global trade war and the economic fallout that could follow.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 dropped as much as 4 per cent in early trade before partially recovering to close 2.9 per cent lower at 34,675.97 on Thursday. South Korea’s Kospi slipped 1.5 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.4 per cent.

The Shanghai Composite dipped slightly by less than 0.1 per cent, and Australia’s ASX 200 was down 1.3 per cent.

India’s GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a weak start, suggesting the Nifty 50 may open lower after the US slapped a 26 per cent duty on Indian goods – one of the steepest among Washington’s close trading partners.

The sell-off came after Mr Trump imposed a 10 per cent baseline tariff on all imports into the United States and sharply higher duties on several key countries. China faces a combined tariff burden of 64 per cent when new and existing measures are counted, while Japan has been hit with a 24 per cent duty.

South Korea was levied 25 per cent, and the European Union 20 per cent. Taiwan and several Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam and Bangladesh, are also facing steep new import penalties.

“This was the worst-case scenario that the market was expecting,” Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors, told Reuters. “It’s enough to potentially send the US into a recession, and that’s why the futures are so weak.”