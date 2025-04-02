Trump live: Wisconsin result marks massive blow to president just hours before ‘Liberation Day’ tariff announcement
Elon Musk-backed Wisconsin Supreme Court election candidate has been defeated at the ballot box by liberal judge Susan Crawford
The liberal candidate for a critical seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, Susan Crawford, has defeated conservative Brad Schimel despite Elon Musk pouring an estimated $25 million into his campaign.
The race, which determined ideological control of the state’s High Court, was billed as one of the biggest tests of Donald Trump’s second administration and Crawford’s win marks a massive blow to his agenda. The liberals will now retain a 4-3 majority on the court, which could affect rulings on abortion and voting rights as well as other issues.
Meanwhile, international markets wait tentatively for the president to unveil his sweeping “Liberation Day” tariff plan as part of an aggressive attempt to fulfill his administration’s economic agenda.
Trump is expected to unveil his plans at 4 p.m. Wednesday at a “Make America Wealthy Again” event in the White House Rose Garden after the market closes.
White House aides drafted a proposal to impose 20 percent tariffs on most imports into the U.S. on the eve of Trump’s “Liberation Day,” three sources told the Washington Post. Multiple options were still being explored Tuesday, they added.
This is who Trump world will blame if tariffs are a disaster...
It’s unclear what impact President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs will have on the U.S. economy, but if things go badly, members of the administration are reportedly ready to blame Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.
Ariana Baio reports.
The one official Trump world is ready to blame if tariffs are a disaster
Musk speaks out after conservative candidate beaten at ballot box
Elon Musk has lamented the “corruption of the judiciary” after liberal Judge Susan Crawford defeated conservative candidate Brad Schimel for a pivotal seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Musk poured an estimated $25 million into the race in an attempt to defeat Crawford, according to the New York Times.
Two days before Election Day, Musk traveled to Wisconsin to deliver a town hall, handing out $1 million checks to two voters who previously signed a petition against “activist judges.”
'Wisconsin beat a billionaire': Jubilant Dems celebrate Crawford state Supreme Court win
Mike Johnson throws cold water on Trump’s musings about a third term
House Speaker Mike Johnson, a constitutional law expert, cast doubt on Tuesday on the viability of Donald Trump’s stated interest in running for a constitutionally barred third term as president.
“There’s a constitutional path. You have to amend the constitution to do it,” Johnson told reporters at the Capitol. “That’s a high bar.”
Josh Marcus reports.
Mike Johnson throws cold water on Trump’s musings about a third term for president
White House digs in after mistakenly deporting Maryland father to El Salvador
The White House is angrily deflecting questions over how a Salvadoran man who had sought asylum in the United States was sent back to his home country despite having been granted protected legal status.
On Tuesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the deportation by claiming Kilmar Abrego Garcia was a leader of the notorious MS-13 gang who had engaged in human trafficking.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, D.C.
White House digs in after mistakenly deporting Maryland father to El Salvador
Could Musk's role at DOGE be drawing to an end?
President Donald Trump has hinted that it could be the end of the road for Elon Musk and DOGE as the advisory department lies on the brink of being dismantled.
Madeline Sherratt explains.
Trump says Musk’s role with DOGE could be coming to an end
Watch: Kid Rock mocked for Oval Office attire
Fox News reporter makes fun of Kid Rock’s Oval Office outfit
WATCH: Newly elected Wisconsin Supreme Court justice tells Elon Musk 'courts are not for sale'
Susan Crawford says ‘courts are not for sale’ after Elon Musk spends millions in Wisconsin Supreme Court race
In remarks to supporters after her projected victory against Elon Musk-backed Brad Schimel for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, liberal Judge Susan Crawford said the state’s voters “fended off an unprecedented attack on our democracy.”
Crawford’s election to the battleground state’s highest court marks one of the first major electoral tests of Donald Trump’s presidency and the power of Elon Musk’s money.
The race has served as a proxy battle over the nation’s political future in the wake of Trump’s chaotic first few months back in the White House alongside the world’s wealthiest man, who has pumped tens of millions of dollars into the race.
Newly elected Wisconsin Supreme Court judge says ‘courts are not for sale’
The ‘Dirty 15’ countries braced for harder hit from Trump’s tariffs
As the world economy braces for Donald Trump’s unveiling of a swathe of tariffs, some country leaders will be fearing the worst after Washington singled out a “dirty 15” list of nations.
Although not naming the countries, treasury secretary Scott Bessent said the group of nations traded heavily with the U.S. and had high tariffs on U.S. goods, plus held non-tariff barriers such as domestic-content production rules.
Coining the term “dirty 15”, Bessent was referring to 15 per cent of countries that account for the bulk of U.S. trading volume - a list of nations economists expect could be hit by Trump’s tariffs.\
Alex Croft reports.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments