Interest rates live: Bank of England to vote on potential cut today
The current base rate is 4% but analysts are split over whether another cut is incoming
The Bank of England (BoE) could be set to reduce interest rates today after inflation stuck lower than expected last month, along with jobs data showing vacancies are still falling. That has led some economists, including from Barclays and Goldman Sachs, to predict the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members will vote to move from 4 per cent to 3.75 per cent.
It is far from a sure thing, with others including RSM UK still backing a cautious approach which sees the MPC hold this time and consider a rates cut for December, while even those predicting a cut still think the vote will be split significantly.
It’s worth noting that any cut or subsequent bond market movements is unlikely to impact Rachel Reeves’ upcoming Budget in terms of government headroom, as the OBR takes rates from a set date period which has almost certainly already passed.
Interest rates today: Who, when and what
OK let’s lay out the basics so you know for later on.
Who: Interest rates are the domain of the Bank of England - specifically, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members. There are nine of them and they vote on rate changes.
When: Today at noon. The next one is December 18, then there’s not another until February 2026.
What: The current base rate (what we call ‘the interest rate’) is 4%. The MPC members will vote on whether to keep it the same, raise it or cut it. Usually cuts/raises will be by 0.25% (called 25 basis points) but it’s far from unheard of to be double that or other figures when necessary.
Interest rates, money and business news live - 6 November
Morning all, another busy day in store with the Bank of England’s latest MPC vote the headline story.
That’s later on but we’ll bring you all the analysts’ views ahead of the vote, as well as the latest business news and everything affecting your personal finances.
