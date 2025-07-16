Inflation latest: June CPI figures to be released as food costs continue to increase
UK inflation figures are expected to show no real change between May and June as the struggle to bring down costs continues, with an increase to food prices underlining the challenge.
The Bank of England will be closely watching the underlying reasons for inflation remaining high, as a key factor - along with the job market and business confidence - in deciding whether to reduce interest rates next month. Inflation was at 3.4 per cent in May.
Elsewhere, reaction to Rachel Reeves’ Mansion House speech last night is ongoing, where the chancellor explained her latest attempts to stimulate economic growth through a raft of financial changes spanning the mortgage market, investing and cutting red tape for businesses.
In the stock markets, the FTSE 100 briefly rose above the 9,000 points level yesterday for the first time ever, though closed down for the day - while uncertainty continues around EU-US trade relations and eventual tariff levels.
Biggest financial reforms ‘in a decade’ to bring risk-taking back into City
Rachel Reeves has unveiled a package of reforms to the UK’s financial system set to be the biggest in a decade, aimed at delivering economic growth and spurring on retail investing.
Changes include reforming the bank ring-fencing regime and reducing burdensome regulation in the City in order to reintroduce “informed risk-taking” into the financial system, the Government said.
The Chancellor said the “Leeds reforms”, unveiled in the West Yorkshire city, “represent the widest set of reforms to financial services for more than a decade”.
New measures are intended to help drive increased levels of investment among both financial firms and individuals.
Biggest financial reforms ‘in a decade’ to bring risk-taking back into City
Experts estimate food prices to continue acceleration
Looking deeper into the numbers, Barclays analysts expect the same 3.4 per cent - but for food to carry on rising.
“Headline CPI inflation should remain at 3.4% in June, unchanged from May, with a deceleration of services price growth driving an easing in core CPI. We expect an acceleration of food price inflation but core goods and services to undershoot the BoE's expectations,” wrote analysts in a note.
UK inflation: Where next after 3.4 per cent in May?
As a reminder and a look back, it was air fares and fuel which fell last month, but food was increasing at the highest rate in 12 months, with household goods also increasing in price.
That resulted in a 3.4 per cent inflation rate for May.
A month earlier the CPI figure was 3.5 per cent, which was later revised to 3.4 per cent due to errors in some figures regarding vehicles.
So, we’re expected to flatline again in terms of inflation for June - it could even tick up to 3.5 per cent again.
