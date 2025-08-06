Fears for Claire’s stores after US owner files for bankruptcy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Claire’s Accessories faces an uncertain future on UK high streets after its US parent business filed for bankruptcy.

US-based fashion accessories and jewellery business Claire’s has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a court in Delaware, according to new filings.

It is the second time the group has declared bankruptcy, after first filing for the process in 2018 after it was unable to repay a loan.

The group saw its finances improve after wiping around 1.9 billion dollars (£1.4 billion) off its balance sheet in a refinancing but has come under pressure from recent weak consumer demand and supply chain uncertainty.

Claire’s runs 2,750 stores across 17 countries. It has around 280 stores in the UK.

Nevertheless, its UK stores are currently unaffected by the bankruptcy process.

The new bankruptcy filings showed that the business reported liabilities and assets of between 1 billion dollars and 10 billion dollars. It also showed that the company owed more than 25,000 creditors.

The group is owned by a group of firms, including investment giant Elliott Management, who were creditors when the retail firm first faced insolvency seven years ago.

Last month, Sky News reported that Claire’s is working with advisers from Interpath to seek a potential sale or restructuring of its UK business.

The report indicated that a sale deal could result in store closures across the UK.

It also reported that Lakeland owner Hilco is among suitors considering a takeover deal for Claire’s’ UK operations.

The US group said it is continuing in strategic review for the business, including discussions with “potential strategic partners”.

Chris Cramer, chief executive of Claire’s, said: “This decision is difficult, but a necessary one.

“Increased competition, consumer spending trends and the ongoing shift away from brick-and-mortar retail, in combination with our current debt obligations and macroeconomic factors, necessitate this course of action for Claire’s and its stakeholders.

“I’d like to express my gratitude for our employees, who have continued to work diligently in a constantly evolving consumer landscape to deliver amazing products and experiences for our customers.

“We remain committed to serving our customers and partnering with our vendors and landlords in other regions during this time.”