Quantexa boss: “We need to make the UK a Major player in the world of AI software”

Imam Hoque discusses his company’s role in job creation and helping companies make better informed decisions.

Partner Content
Wednesday 17 September 2025 03:49 EDT
E2E Job Creation - ImamHoque, Quantexa

In this short interview, the co-founder of Quantexa stresses the importance of networking to a B2B software company, and explains how it helps him connect with customers including 30 of the 50 largest banks in the world.

He goes on to talk about how Quantexa is adapting and thriving in a rapidly changing world, and embracing the latest gen AI capabilities to become a leader in data intelligence.

For more information and to see the full E2E Job Creation 100 2025 track, click here.

To find out more about E2E, visit https://www.e2exchange.com/

