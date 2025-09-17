Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Allica Bank CEO on growth, networking and new horizons

In this video, Richard Davies, CEO of Allica Bank, reflects on the bank’s journey since its founding in 2019.

Partner Content
Wednesday 17 September 2025 03:49 EDT
Video Player Placeholder
E2E Job Creation 100 - Richard Davies, Allica Bank

He shares pride in building one of the UK’s fastest-growing fintechs, creating jobs, and fuelling the economy by backing established SMEs with tailored banking solutions.

Richard highlights the power of networking – Allica is now the most recommended business bank in the UK – and sets out ambitious plans for growth, with potential expansion into northern Europe on the horizon.

For more information and to see the full E2E Job Creation 100 2025 track, click here.

To find out more about E2E, visit https://www.e2exchange.com/

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in