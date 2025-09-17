Allica Bank CEO on growth, networking and new horizons
In this video, Richard Davies, CEO of Allica Bank, reflects on the bank’s journey since its founding in 2019.
He shares pride in building one of the UK’s fastest-growing fintechs, creating jobs, and fuelling the economy by backing established SMEs with tailored banking solutions.
Richard highlights the power of networking – Allica is now the most recommended business bank in the UK – and sets out ambitious plans for growth, with potential expansion into northern Europe on the horizon.
