Michael Gietzen talks about the events agency’s early days as a family-run entity and the meteoric growth it’s seen over the last 10 years. Now operating across the US, The Middle East and England – including the famous New Years Eve fireworks displays in London – Identity is, as Gietzen says, adaptive, responsive and innovative.

He reveals the three reasons he believes networking to be fundamental to the continued success of Identity, and cites more projects and more global reach among the company’s ambitions as we move into 2026.

