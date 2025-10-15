Boxxe CEO on the importance of maintaining human connection as technology evolves

Phil Doye looks back at the early 1990s roots of the IT provider and discusses how it evolved from selling Microsoft Licensing to the public sector to expansion across other services and partnering with many of the world’s leading tech companies.

Doye goes on to extoll the benefits of human connection and networking in an increasingly tech-focused landscape, and describes how Boxxe will help drive growth for clients in the future.

