Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband and former manager, dies at 48

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband and talent manager Brandon Blackstock has died of cancer

Maria Sherman
Thursday 07 August 2025 15:11 EDT

Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband and talent manager, has died of cancer, his family said Thursday. He was 48.

“Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years,” a representative for the Blackstock family shared in a statement to The Associated Press. "He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

The news was first reported by People magazine. On Wednesday, Clarkson announced that she was postponing her “Studio Session” concerts in Las Vegas, writing on Instagram, “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.”

Blackstock was the father to four children, two from a previous marriage and two with Clarkson.

Clarkson and Blackstock were married in October 2013. In 2020, she filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

He was previously Clarkson’s manager and also formerly represented Blake Shelton.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in