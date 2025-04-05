Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Half a million people are expected to take to the streets in protest across the US to oppose Donald Trump’s “billionaire-backed agenda”, according to a left-leaning organisation.

MoveOn, one of the organisations involved in planning the day of protest, says more than 1,000 protests are planned across the US on Saturday, including at state capitols, congressional offices, and city centres. The protests are being called “Hands Off!”

Organisers claim Trump, Elon Musk and “their billionaire cronies” are orchestrating an “assault” on the US government, the economy and “basic rights”.

The website for the protest adds they are acting against the “most brazen power grab in modern history”.

“They want to strip America for parts - shuttering Social Security offices, firing essential workers, eliminating consumer protections, and gutting Medicaid - all to bankroll their billionaire tax scam.

An anti-Trump administration rally in Lisbon ( EPA )

“They’re handing over our tax dollars, our public services, and our democracy to the ultra-rich,” the website adds.

Those planning the events claim the government is handing “trillions to billionaires” and leaving ordinary people to pay higher prices for food, rent and healthcare.

"This is an enormous demonstration that is sending a very clear message to Musk and Trump and congressional Republicans and all the goose-stepping allies of MAGA that we don't want their hands on our democracy, on our communities, on our schools and our friends and our neighbours," said Ezra Levin, co-founder of Indivisible, one of the groups organising Saturday's events.

The protests, which are planned in Washington DC, Florida, Seattle and elsewhere around the country will be mirrored in Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Mexico and Portugal, as opposition to the Trump administration grows worldwide.

The largest event is expected to be on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., where members of Congress, including Democratic congressman Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, Rep. Maxwell Frost of Florida, and Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, are scheduled to speak to crowds.

Since Trump’s announcement of tariffs, markets worldwide have been plunged into turmoil.

The UK’s key FTSE-100 stock market suffered its worst one-day drop since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic on Friday, ending a week of havoc on global markets prompted by the tariff war.