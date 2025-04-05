Trump tariffs live: China says ‘market has spoken’ after global stocks sink and FTSE sees biggest drop since Covid
UK’s key FTSE-100 stock market suffered its worst one-day drop since the pandemic
China said today "the market has spoken" in rejecting Donald Trump's tariffs and asked the US to undo the damage by resolving differences with trading partners.
"The market has spoken," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said in a post on Facebook this morning, posting a picture capturing Friday's falls on US markets.
"Now is the time for the US to stop doing the wrong things and resolve the differences with trading partners through equal-footed consultation," Mr Guo wrote in English.
The UK’s key FTSE-100 stock market suffered its worst one-day drop since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, ending a week of havoc on global markets prompted by Donald Trump’s new tariffs war.
The index closed down 419.75 points, or 4.95 per cent, at 8,054.98, marking the biggest single-day decline since March 2020, when the index lost more than 600 points in one day.
All but one FTSE stock fell on Friday, with Rolls-Royce, banks and miners among those suffering the sharpest losses. Sir Keir Starmer will be holding talks with global leaders this weekend.
Investors are now concerned that markets could fall even lower in the midst of an international trade war, leading to risk of a market crash. Analysts at major investment bank JPMorgan have also raised the risk of a global recession to 60 per cent, telling clients: “There will be blood.”
"[The tariffs], if sustained, would likely push the US and possibly global economy into recession this year. An update of our probability scenario tree makes this point, raising the risk of a recession this year to 60 per cent," they say.
But the current drop is not a stock market crash, and many analysts say it is too early to tell whether that is the direction the current slump is heading.
Donald Trump has imposed 10 per cent tariffs on all of the United Kingdom’s exports to the United States.
There are higher tariffs for cars and car parts – 25 per cent – which will also extend to all computer imports, including laptops.
The list includes tariff codes for engines, transmissions, lithium-ion batteries and other major components, along with less expensive parts including tires, shock absorbers, spark plug wires and brake hoses.
Trump says the tariffs are the US’s “declaration of independence”.
Airbus and Boeing supplier Howmet may halt orders if hit by Trump tariffs
Howmet Aerospace, which supplies parts for planes built by Airbus and Boeing , may halt some shipments if they are impacted by tariffs announced by Donald Trump, according to a letter seen by Reuters.
This marks the first such maneuver by a major aerospace company since the tariff announcement, one of the sources said.
Pittsburgh-based Howmet said in the letter to customers that it has declared a force majeure event, a legal practice that allows parties to a contract to avoid their obligations if hit by unavoidable and unpredictable external circumstances.
"Howmet will be excused from supplying any products or services that are impacted by this declared national emergency and/or the tariff executive order," Howmet wrote in the letter.
Howmet is a supplier of critical metal components used across the $150bn jetliner industry.
Prospect of UK-US trade deal casting doubt in EU over Starmer’s Brexit ‘reset’, trade expert says
The question over whether the UK should accept chlorinated chicken from the United States is “almost entirely a proxy battle for whether UK trade policy should favour the US or EU more”, a trade expert has said.
David Henig, UK director of think-tank Ecipe, said on social media: “Though this doesn't have to be the case (NB Swiss exception) if the UK signs up to US food standards, bye bye deep EU trade relationship. That was why the Brexiters wanted a US trade deal, and hoped wrongly CPTPP would achieve the same.
“And right now even the possible prospect of a UK-US trade deal is casting doubt in Brussels about the reset, which may be manageable but with the sort of care and skill that goes far beyond ‘bridge’ talk and hasn’t previously been shown by the UK.
“Behind all the bluster the trade policy view is pretty simple. 50 per cent of UK trade is with Europe, less than 20 per cent with the US. That seems pretty stable, therefore even folk in the US understand the likely implications, possibly better than the UK government.”
Japan PM Ishiba plans phone call with Trump next week – report
Japanese prime minister Shigeru Ishiba is planning to arrange a telephone conversation next week with US president Donald Trump on tariffs, Jiji News reported this morning.
Mr Ishiba was speaking on a television programme aired this morning, Jiji said, when he expressed his intention to hold direct talks with the US leader.
US starts collecting Trump's new 10 per cent tariff
The US customs agents began collecting president Donald Trump's unilateral 10 per cent tariff on all imports from many countries today, with higher levies on goods from 57 larger trading partners due to start next week.
Among the countries first hit with the 10 per cent tariff are Australia, Britain, Colombia, Argentina, Egypt and Saudi Arabia. A US Customs and Border Protection bulletin to shippers indicates no grace period for cargoes on the water at midnight today.
The initial 10 per cent "baseline" tariff took effect at US seaports, airports and customs warehouses at 12.01 am ET (0401 GMT), ushering in Mr Trump's full rejection of the Second World War system of mutually agreed tariff rates.
"This is the single biggest trade action of our lifetime," said Kelly Ann Shaw, a trade lawyer at Hogan Lovells and former White House trade adviser during Mr Trump's first term.
China says 'market has spoken' after US tariffs spark selloff
China said "the market has spoken" in rejecting Donald Trump's tariffs, and called on Washington for "equal-footed consultation" after global markets' dramatic reaction to the trade levies.
"The market has spoken," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said in a post on Facebook this morning. He also posted a picture capturing Friday's falls on US markets.
"Now is the time for the US to stop doing the wrong things and resolve the differences with trading partners through equal-footed consultation," Mr Guo wrote in English.
Mr Trump introduced additional 34 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods as part of steep levies imposed on most US trade partners, bringing the total duties on China this year to 54 per cent.
Several Chinese commerce associations in industries from healthcare and textiles to electronics also issued statements on Saturday calling for unity in exploring alternative markets and warning that the tariffs would worsen inflation in the US.
Taiwan unveils £6.7bn in help for companies to deal with US tariffs
Taiwan’s government has announced at least T$288 bn (£6.74bn) in financial help for companies and industries to deal with the impact of US tariffs, including export credits.
Donald Trump has imposed a whopping 32 per cent tariff on goods – excluding semiconductors – imported from Taiwan, just two months after the US became Taiwan’s top export destination. The US accounted for 28.5 per cent of the country’s total outbound sales in February, overtaking China and Hong Kong’s 28.4 per cent for the first time in 24 years, Taiwan’s Central News Agency reported, citing official data.
Speaking at a news conference in Taipei, premier Cho Jung-tai reiterated that the government regarded the tariffs as unreasonable, saying it would provide T$88bn to help companies affected. Finance minister Chuang Tsui-yun said the government would also provide T$200bn in trade financing for exporters.
The announcements were made before financial markets re-open in Taiwan on Monday, having been closed on Thursday and Friday for a holiday.
