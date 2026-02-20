Live: Police search of Royal Lodge continues after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor released from custody
Watch live outside of Royal Lodge on Friday (20 February) as a police search continues following the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
Mr Mountbatten-Windsor was detained at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on Thursday (19 February) morning.
He was released from police custody more than 11 hours after his arrest. The 66-year-old was pictured returning to the Sandringham Estate on Thursday evening.
Thames Valley Police is investigating claims that while serving as the UK’s trade envoy from 2001 to 2011, he shared sensitive information with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
It came after a new tranche of emails as part of the so-called Epstein files were released by the US Department of Justice.
Searches at Royal Lodge, Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s former home in Berkshire where he lived from 2004 until 2005, have now entered their second day. The force said that searches at a property in Norfolk - his home on the Sandringham estate - have now concluded.
Several unmarked police vans were seen arriving at Royal Lodge, whilst members of the media have gathered at the gates of the estate.
Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, who turned 66 on Thursday, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in relation to his connections to Epstein.
