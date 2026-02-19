Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor photographed leaving police station after arrest

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, younger brother of King Charles, formerly known as Prince Andrew, leaves Aylsham Police Station on a vehicle
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, younger brother of King Charles, formerly known as Prince Andrew, leaves Aylsham Police Station on a vehicle (REUTERS)
  • Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been released from a police station following his arrest on Thursday morning.
  • Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office and has since been released from a police station.
  • A photo taken of him leaving the police station shows him slouching in his car seat in an attempt not to be photographed by the waiting press photographers.
  • The arrest is part of an investigation into his dealings with convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, specifically claims he shared sensitive information as the UK’s trade envoy; police officers have also searched properties linked to him, including the Royal Lodge residence.
  • King Charles expressed “deepest concern” over his brother's arrest, while Mr Mountbatten-Windsor has consistently denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.
