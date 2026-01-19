Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A food pricing expert says the demand for protein from consumers using weight-loss jabs could push the price of meat up by as much as 20 per cent.

Oisin Hanrahan, the chief executive and founder of Tesco-backed supply chain platform Keychain, said pressures, including global insecurity, energy prices and rising demand were contributing to the rising cost of meat for consumers.

The demand, he says, is currently driven by an increased emphasis on the importance of nutrient-dense protein for those eating smaller portions as a result of the effects of GLP-1 medication, or weight-loss jabs.

Mr Hanrahan said: “It wouldn’t surprise me if there was, say, 10-20 per cent on certain meat items over the year.

“The 2-5 per cent range is the hope. All input prices for meat production have gone up. But increasing demand is also increasing price, and all those on GLP-1 medications know they need nutrient-dense, high-quality protein – and that is your beef, lamb, chicken and pork.”

Figures from analysts Worldpanel show inflation on fresh meat was at 14.5 per cent for the four-week period ending December 2.

Mr Hanrahan said chocolate, coffee, beef, butter and fruit were among other products that had seen the most “eye-watering” rises over recent months, all contributing to a rate of food price inflation that had remained “stubbornly and unacceptably high”.

He said: “It’s the result of a perfect storm of factors: crop diseases, bad weather, over-reliance on individual countries, tariffs, new packaging rules and other trade complexities.

“The longer these prices remain high, the more experts and economists are beginning to ask a concerning question – is this the new normal? Will prices return to reasonable levels or have they become stuck?

“The answer is that it needn’t be. We shouldn’t view high food prices as an inevitability, but nor should we view them coming down as one.”

Mr Hanrahan urged consumers to be flexible when shopping for food and open to buying meat and other products on offer rather than going to the supermarket with rigid lists.

“We can’t be lethargic, waiting for food prices to come down on their own. The factors causing them to remain high are here to stay.”