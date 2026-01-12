Grocery giant sells small steak in new aisle designed for people on weight loss jabs
Estimates suggest as many as 2.5 million adults in the UK were using weight loss injections by July last year
Online grocery giant Ocado has unveiled a new 'weight management' aisle, featuring a 'small steak' and other portion-controlled, nutrient-rich options tailored for customers on weight loss jabs. The initiative aims to support individuals seeking smaller meal sizes while maintaining a healthy, balanced diet.
The dedicated section includes products from Marks & Spencer’s new 'nutrient dense' range, also designed for those taking GLP-1 weight loss medications, alongside meals containing fewer than 600 calories and high protein content. Among the offerings are the Turf and Clover small extra lean steak (100g), M&S high protein cottage cheese, three-ingredient beef burgers, and nutrient-dense Romesco chicken. Shoppers can also find Huel ready-to-drink black edition chocolate (500ml), press chicken teriyaki, and turkey lentil bolognese meals.
Ocado's move follows a growing trend among retailers, with Marks & Spencer, Waitrose, and Greggs having already introduced new ranges specifically catering to the increasing number of consumers using GLP-1 drugs.
Estimates suggest as many as 2.5 million adults in the UK were using weight loss injections by July last year while Ocado’s own study found more than one in five (22%) had considered using them – rising to more than a third (37%) of 25 to 34-year-olds.
Despite the growing uptake, the survey for Ocado found just 40% of consumers understood how GLP-1 drugs, commonly known by brand names such as Mounjaro or Wegovy, help users to lose weight.
Some 73% of respondents said it would be helpful to know which foods and meals could support lean muscle preservation during weight loss.
Charlie Parker, senior nutritionist at Ocado Retail, said: “As weight loss medications become more widely used, it’s crucial that diet and nutrition remain part of the conversation.
“Preserving lean muscle mass plays an important role in long-term health, metabolism and overall wellbeing.
“We’re seeing customers actively seek out high-protein, high-fibre foods and balanced meal options to support healthier weight loss journeys and with reduced appetites.”
Ocado’s week-on-week figures between the end of December and beginning of January show demand for protein-rich staples soared, with sales of steak up 63%, chicken up 88%, cottage cheese up 138% and liquid egg whites up 82%.
Savanta surveyed 2,134 UK adults in December.
