Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

You might be thinking of finding a new job in 2025; if so, gear up for a change of approach to how you landed your last one.

That seems to be the prevailing opinion heading into the new year, with data emerging that not only are thousands keen to change jobs - but also that it’s getting harder to even get a response from companies, let alone land the job.

Research from LinkedIn suggests that despite almost two in every three UK professionals being keen to get a new job, a massive 61 per cent, over half of them believe it has become harder to find new roles and say they are frustrated by a process which has increasingly meant applying more and hearing back less - even after undergoing interviews. This comes on the back of a recent release of the fastest-growing jobs in the UK, which put artificial intelligence engineers and home health aides top of the pile.

Across all industries though, the issue seems to be not just the availability of jobs, but the chances of hearing back about them, with even 80 per cent of HR professionals agreeing that it has become harder to find a new dream role.

As such, the mass-apply approach might not be the right one for those wanting change, with LinkedIn saying the “strategy isn’t effective” and change in mindset, as much as process, is needed.

Furthermore, and perhaps adding to the frustrations on both sides of the hiring divide, over a fifth (23 per cent) of HR professionals reported that nearly three-quarters (72 per cent) of applications meet all the criteria specified in the job posting.

LinkedIn UK Career Expert Zara Easton said: “It’s easy to see why job seekers are applying to more roles than ever, trying to break through the challenging job market, but it’s not working. The jobs market is evolving rapidly, and while this can feel daunting to job seekers, it also opens up incredible opportunities. Professionals need to shift their approach and be more strategic in applying for roles that match their skillset and look for ways to stand out.”

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

To try and bridge those issues, the online platform is launching new artificial intelligence-based tools to help work-seekers find roles they may be more suited for, with a job match feature focusing on skills and experience to point users towards opportunities they are most likely to hear back from. Further AI tools are used for premium users regarding CVs, cover letters and the like.

Despite that focus on what people have already done leading to what they might do next, research also shows that over half of workers globally (56 per cent) are happy to take on a role in an entirely new industry or area.

LinkedIn say 22 per cent of users have plans to “learn new skills this year to open up opportunities”, with AI itself a real driver of the need to take on board additional abilities, given how much it is already woven into roles in some industries and the expectation it’ll feature more prominently in future.

Tips to improve your chances of hearing back from recruiters or from companies you apply to directly are in this instance naturally focused on the LinkedIn style and environment, but some can certainly be translated across regardless of where your job search begins.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Taking an “adaptability mindset” is a starting point, says Easton, pointing out that upskilling is likely necessary if a change in industry or role is on the agenda. “Navigating the current job market is hard, but with a willingness to adapt, there is more opportunity for career growth,” they said. “Be sure to highlight your soft skills, like adaptability and communication, during the hiring process, and spend time building these skills.”

Updating your profile with key skills highlighted - or, in off-platform terms, redoing your CV with the most relevant responsibilities you’ve had which could translate to the new one you want - is a must, as is identifying “which roles you’re best suited for and where to focus your time and effort”, rather than adopting a mass-apply approach.

Competition for new jobs always seems fierce regardless of level, industry or salary band, so taking action now to improve your chances of landing a position later is always a sensible course to take.

And, when you do get a new job, it’s also a great time to assess your pensions contributions where applicable - with over the half the workforce seemingly never considering doing so.