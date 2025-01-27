Mistakes to avoid on your tax return as Martin Lewis issues warning over delays

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As the deadline for submitting a self-assessment tax return fast approaches, millions are remain at risk of breaking HMRC rules. Data from the tax authority showed that 3.8 million people still needed to do theirs with just a week to go – and those who forget to file face major penalties.

The tax return is a way for HMRC to ensure those who don’t make tax contributions through regular wage deductions are still paying their fair share. Most people who make a living as a self-employed earner will need to fill one out.

Money guru Martin Lewis has warned anyone who has not completed their self-assessment tax return to get it to HMRC as soon as possible.

Speaking on ITV’s The Martin Lewis Money Show before the deadline, the finance expert said: “Do not delay it. The phone lines get busier, it gets tougher, it gets more difficult if you have a problem. If you have a self-assessment tax return to do, get it done – it’ll make your life easier.”

open image in gallery Millions of earners file their self-assessment tax returns to HMRC every year ( Getty Images )

The first essential thing to know if whether you need to fill out a tax return or not. There are several other groups of people who need to file a self-assessment tax return. The HMRC says you may need to file one if you:

Are self-employed and have earned gross income over £1,000

Earned below £1,000 but wish to pay Class 2 National Insurance Contributions voluntarily to protect your entitlement to State Pension and certain benefits

Are a new partner in a business partnership

Have received any untaxed income over £2,500

Receive Child Benefit payments and need to pay the High Income Child Benefit Charge because you or your partner earned more than £50,000

If any of this applies to you, you must fill out the return by 31 January 2025. There can be hefty financial penalties for failing to meet this deadline, which can reach over thousands of pounds if action is not taken.

Here are five of the most important mistakes to avoid when filling out your forms:

Registering with HMRC is a must

This is one of the easiest and most common mistakes. To complete your self-assessment tax return, you must have your Unique Taxpayer Reference (UTR). This is a unique ten-digit number that will allow HMRC to identify you.

Anyone who has not previously completed a self-assessment tax return must register with HMRC to receive a UTR. However, it can take 10 to 15 days for this to be sent after registration, meaning it must be done in good time.

It is also essential that anyone filling out their return has their National Insurance number to hand, as this will be needed on the forms. This can be found on certain documents like a P60, in your personal tax account, or on the HMRC app or website.

Remember to factor in Child Benefit

It can be easy to forget, but those with a high-income and in receipt of Child Benefit will likely need to fill out a self-assessment tax return – even if they’re not self-employed. This also remains the case if the Child Benefit is given to a spouse or themselves.

Mr Lewis explains: “If you earned over £50,000 in that tax year – remember the threshold is higher now, but this is for the 23/24 tax year - and you got Child Benefit, you need to do a self-assessment.”

open image in gallery Martin Lewis says filling out a self-assessment tax return ‘gets tougher’ closer to the deadline ( Getty )

It will needed to be included on the return as ‘High Income Child Benefit Charge,’ and will see some or all of the benefit paid back to HMRC.

Don’t forget the rules for online sellers

From January last year, new rules were introduced to ensure that entrepreneurs that make money from websites like Vinted, eBay and Etsy are paying the correct amount of tax.

Online marketplace platforms like these are now required to collect information about UK sellers to share with the HMRC. They will only do this for sellers who sell 30 items or more a year or have total earnings over £1,700.

However, whether you will need to fill out an assessment depends on how much money is made. There is a £1,000 tax-free limit, so most earning under this on the platforms won’t have to pay.

Expenses: Know what can and can’t be claimed

HMRC allows self-employed earners to deduct some of the costs of running a business from their taxable profit. This can include office costs, travel costs, staff costs and much more. But there are rules around what should – and should not – be counted.

It is the responsiblity of the person filling out the forms to ensure that only the allowed expenses have been claimed, not HMRC’s. Over-claiming expenses could lead the tax authority to take action.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

This also means it is good to be aware of what is considered a deductible expense. HMRC is not going to know if you’ve forgotten to include something on your return, so it’s good to be sure you know what’s allowed.

Guidance on expenses for self-employed earners is provided by HMRC.

Have you included everything?

Alongside the main tax return, supplementary pages may need to be filled out to cover certain additional income. This could include lump sum payments, foreign earnings, stock dividends or profit from property. HMRC provides guidance on this on its website.

Once you are happy everything is included in your tax return (be sure to triple check!) it’s time to send it to HMRC. Be aware: for the return to be valid it must be signed and dated, and the orginal document, not a photocopy, or filed online using HMRC’s system.

