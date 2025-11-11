Government to reconsider decision to deny Waspi women compensation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ministers will reconsider their decision to not award compensation to the so-called Waspi women, Pat McFadden has told the Commons.

The Work and Pensions Secretary said the Government would retake the decision to deny compensation to the women born in the 1950s, whose state pension age was raised so it would be equal with men.

He said “evidence” which was not shown to his predecessor Liz Kendall when she made the decision last December had since come to light and needed to be considered.

The decision to refuse compensation was made despite a recommendation by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) the women should be paid up to £2,950 each, a package with a potential total cost of £10.5 billion to the public purse, as poor communication meant they had lost out on the chance to plan their retirement finances.

Mr McFadden, however, suggested to MPs that reconsidering the decision did not mean the Government would end up awarding the women compensation.

He told the Commons: “Retaking this decision should not be taken as an indication that Government will necessarily decide that it should award financial redress.

“The work will begin immediately and I will update the House on the decision as soon as a conclusion is reached.”