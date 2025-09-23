Should pensions, investing and saving be taught at school? Join The Independent Debate
With two-thirds of adults wishing they’d had more financial education, we want to know whether you think schools should do more to help the next generation make the most of their money
As the cost-of-living crisis continues to squeeze household budgets, new research suggests many people feel unprepared for their financial futures.
Nearly half of UK adults say they don’t know how much they have in their pension, while two-thirds wish they had received more financial education at school, according to Interactive Investor’s Great British Retirement Survey.
Campaigners argue that teaching young people about pensions and long-term saving could prevent a future retirement crisis.
Supporters point to surveys showing that those who start saving in their 20s could retire with up to £145,000 more than those who delay until their 30s. They say early financial literacy would help people build confidence, avoid debt, and reduce reliance on the “bank of mum and dad”.
But critics question whether schools should be responsible for teaching pensions, suggesting the curriculum is already overstretched. Others argue it’s unrealistic to expect teenagers to focus on retirement planning decades before it becomes relevant, and that employers and the government should do more to simplify pensions for adults instead.
So, should pensions be taught at school? Would a more comprehensive financial education give the next generation the tools to plan for the future, or is this a lesson best left until later in life?
We want to hear from you. Share your thoughts in the comments and vote in the poll below – we’ll feature the most compelling responses in the coming days.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments