As people continue to look for ways to save money, festival season can make what should be an exciting time somewhat daunting. Over a third of festival-goers have had to dip into their savings to pay for tickets this year, new data has revealed, as costs for both luxuries and essentials continues to rise.

According to exclusive data shared with PA from Credit Karma, which was taken from an Opinium survey of 2,000 UK adults this month, 35 per cent of those attending festivals have used savings to pay for tickets.

Akansha Nath, general manager at smart money platform Credit Karma, says that festivals can be expensive for a number of reasons, including the price of tickets.

Credit Karma’s research also found that 61 per cent of festival-goers say that increasing ticket prices have gone too far. Expenses such as transport, food and drink, and outfits are also mounting up, with 76 per cent of people saying these costs are all increasing.

open image in gallery Around 200,000 people attend Glastonbury festival every year ( Getty/iStock )

Nath added: "There are also social factors too, as people are keen to avoid ‘FOMO’ – fear of missing out. Three in 10 festival-goers feel pressure to attend festivals purely because their friends are going – particularly Gen Zs."

Founder of ticket resale platform Twickets, Richard Davies adds that festivals have “become big businesses” and costs behind the scenes reflect that. “From artist fees and production to infrastructure, security and licensing – everything is now more expensive,” he says.

“Luckily there are festivals for all types of budgets, so fans can choose a one-day event or a festival that’s four days with accommodation, depending on how much they want to spend.”

Davies and Nath both share a number of ways that festival-goers can cut back on expenses as festival season approaches:

Volunteer

“Volunteering at festivals is a great way to get your ticket for free, in exchange for working a few shifts,” Nath says. “Sites like My Cause UK and Oxfam can help you find available volunteer opportunities.”

“You can also sometimes get free meals and camping upgrades from volunteering,” Davies adds. “Therefore, it’s worth asking the organisers what the options are.”

Buy and resell tickets

Davies says that buying or reselling tickets can also help.

“If you missed out on the original sale for your favourite festival, set up alerts on the Twickets app to be notified as soon as any resale tickets become available,” he says. “You can also bargain with the seller if the ticket is labelled ‘accepting offers’, to secure a fair price.”

Pay in instalments

“Another way to cut costs is by using instalment-based payment schemes or credit that can split the cost of tickets across several months – whether that’s using credit cards, Buy Now, Pay Later credit, or the festival’s own payment instalment service,” Nath says.

open image in gallery “Luckily there are festivals for all types of budgets” says Twickets founder Richard Davies ( Getty/iStock )

“However, remember not to overcommit or take on more debt than you can afford to pay back.”

Shop in charity shops

“Shopping in charity shops and from second-hand sites like Vinted is a great way to get festival outfits on a budget, and you can also take advantage of these to sell your outfit after the occasion,” Nath adds.

Go prepared

“People should also ensure they are prepared – festival food and drink is notoriously expensive so pack a cooler box full of long-life food to keep you full throughout the weekend,” she says.

“Coffee vans will often give out free hot water if you need to mix it into your porridge or instant noodles.”

Charge for free

Davies adds that you can charge your devices for free, by bringing a pre-charged power bank or a solar-powered charger to the festival.

When your phone runs out of battery, often the only option is to use phone charging stalls at festivals which can eat into your budget. Bringing your own charging bank saves money and some festivals even offer free eco-charging points if you bring your own lead.”

Prioritise main events

“To make the most of your money and to avoid ‘festival regret’, prioritise events you will get the most out of, rather than giving in to pressure from friends. Many festivals offer single-day tickets so you can choose to just attend the day your favourite artists are on for a reduced cost.”

Use festival apps for deals

“Its always worth downloading the festival app when you arrive as some events offer discounts or freebies, surprise giveaways or share food stall deals,” Davies says.

“Keep your notifications on and check daily for the chance to save money. The festival’s official app should also have useful resources like maps and timetables, to ensure you can plan your day and not miss out on the artists you really want to see.”

Is it still possible to enjoy a festival on a budget?

“With preparation and planning, there’s no reason your festival fun should be limited this summer,” Nath says. “Just remember to prioritise the events you most want to go to, set a careful budget and don’t commit to more than you can afford.”