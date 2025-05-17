Ruling over London festivals ‘could lead to dark new era for live music’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) has said a High Court ruling over the use of a London park, which might mean a number of events are cancelled, could lead to “a dark new era” for live music.

It comes after legal action was brought against Lambeth Council over the use of Brixton’s Brockwell Park for the Brockwell Live festivals, claiming the planned use of the land was unlawful as under permitted development rules, a temporary change of use is allowed for a total of 28 days each calendar year.

In a decision on Friday, Mr Justice Mould ruled parts of the park would be used as event space for more than 28 days and that the decision to grant the certificate was “irrational”.

Responding to the decision, Michael Kill, chief executive of the NTIA, said: “The legal action brought against Lambeth Council over the Brockwell Park festivals is emblematic of a much deeper crisis facing our cultural and events landscape.

“If these festivals are unable to proceed, it would mark a devastating blow to London’s identity as a global hub for live music, culture, and community celebration — and would signal a dark new era for the UK’s events and festival sector.

“This isn’t about protecting parks — it’s about stifling culture, and the consequences are far-reaching.”

Kill, whose organisation hosted an event to urge the Government to “recognise and support” UK club culture on Wednesday, said cancellations would impact thousands of people’s livelihoods.

He continued: “The cancellation of Brockwell Live would directly impact thousands of people — from freelance technicians and security staff to artists, production crews, caterers, and event organisers — many of whom rely on the summer season to sustain their livelihoods.

“The supply chain, from staging and lighting companies to local food and drink vendors, would suffer heavy financial losses. The local economy – including independent shops, pubs, restaurants, and hotels, which sees a surge in business during these festivals – would be hit hard.

“Moreover, this affects the public. Tens of thousands of festival-goers who have already bought tickets, made travel plans, and spent money on accommodation and services would be left in limbo.

“These events are not just concerts — they are vital social experiences that form part of the cultural fabric of people’s lives.

“Brockwell Live represents a careful balance between cultural celebration and park stewardship.

“The idea that the park cannot be both protected and shared is short-sighted. These events are professionally run, heavily regulated, and provide essential funding for the maintenance of the park itself.

“We urge Lambeth Council and the wider public to recognise the gravity of this moment.

“If we allow pressure to shut down these events to succeed, we are not just cancelling a few days of music — we are dismantling a vital ecosystem of creativity, work, and community connection that cannot be easily rebuilt.

“London must not become a city afraid of its own culture.”

Rebekah Shaman, of the Protect Brockwell Park group, brought the action against Lambeth Council, with lawyers representing her and the group writing a letter to the council asking it to “confirm that the event has been cancelled” and to clear any fencing or infrastructure.

Brockwell Live’s six festivals include Wide Awake, which is set to see Irish rap trio Kneecap perform on May 23, and Mighty Hoopla, with artists including Kesha and former Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall appearing.