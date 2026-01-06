With interest rates getting another cut in December, the base rate is down to 3.75 per cent meaning many of the best high-interest savings accounts have had, or will get, a trim soon.

However it’s still possible to get more than 4 per cent on your cash if you move swiftly, while remembering it’s always important to keep your savings earning more than the rate of inflation - which currently sits at 3.2 per cent.

As usual, here’s our round-up of the best savings accounts available right now from banks, building societies and other finance providers, but make sure to check back regularly if your rate is chopped or bonuses removed.

All rates noted are correct at the time of writing and are annual equivalent rate (AER) for easy comparison.

Best cash ISAs

Cash ISAs are just like normal savings accounts, but you don’t pay tax on any interest earned. There’s a £20,000 per person annual limit on money put into ISA accounts (including lifetime, investing and other types).

Trading 212 offering 4.28% with an exclusive code through The Independent, but this is for new customers only and you cannot use it for transferring in a cash ISA.

Plum offer similar with 4.27%, but you need to ensure the terms of this meet your likely needs - you won’t get the full rate until a bonus is paid at the end of 12 months, by which time you still need the account to be open and not have made more than three withdrawals. Otherwise you get a far lower 2.54 per cent, which is also the rate after the first year.

Atom offer a much more straight forward 4.25% ISA, which is again not for transfers in but allows any withdrawals without penalty.

No others appear to be offering above 4.2% just at the moment - but the ISA landscape changes frequently so keep your eyes peeled if you are looking to open a new account before the end of the tax year.

Best easy access savings accounts

If you already have an ISA and want a regular savings account as well, the below are currently the best on the market.

Chase still has its 4.5% offering; you need to open a current account to access the saver but there’s no demand to use the current account if you don’t want to. The rate boost is for 12 months and there are no limits around withdrawals.

It’s the comfortable stand-out right now in terms of interest rate.

If you have a minimum of £10,000 to deposit, Sidekick’s Multishield saver account offers up to 4.23% by putting your money across three different banks - so you’d need to check you don’t go over FSCS protection limits with any of them individually.

After that, Spring offer an easy saver at 4.11% which is next in line by rate. It’s managed through the Spring app and you can only withdraw to your nominated main account.

Best fixed term savings accounts

If you know you won’t need your money for a set period of time - maybe you have a big expense in a year or two planned - then a fixed-term bond might be for you.

The positive is that you get a guaranteed interest rate for the whole period, even if the Bank of England alter the base rate. The drawback is that you usually cannot access your cash for that time, or at least not without penalty.

For one-year savers, the best rate is Chetwood Bank, offering 4.26%, for a minimum of £1,000.

However, you can effectively get 4.47% with Prosper as a new client, with the cash held by Aldermore who pay 4.06 per cent interest, then Prosper pay a boost (0.41 per cent) at the end of the 12 months to make your effective rate the headline one.

For two-year deals, Chetwood offer 4.16% and then each of RCI Bank, LHV and MyCommunityFinance pay 4.15%.

Beyond that, consider carefully whether locking your cash away to three to five years is the right course for you - or whether you might be better off investing money you don’t expect to need for longer periods, as that can generate better returns than savings alone.

When investing, your capital is at risk and you may get back less than invested. Past performance doesn’t guarantee future results.