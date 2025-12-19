What the latest interest rates change means for your mortgage, savings and bills

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Bank of England (BoE) announced on Thursday its decision to cut interest rates to 3.75 per cent, the fourth cut of the year.

For December’s vote, the bank’s nine-person Monetary Policy Committee showed just a slight swing compared to last time out pre-Budget in November; a 5-4 split then favouring a hold became a 5-4 split in favour of cutting this time, with governor Andrew Bailey a key switcher.

Following falling inflation rates, poor economic figures and rising unemployment, it brings the base rate down to the lowest level in almost three years.

Here’s a brief rundown of what the current interest rate might mean for you:

What does the interest rate mean for mortgages?

Broadly speaking, as increasing interest rates over the last few years have meant mortgage repayments going up, then the reverse also holds true: lower rates, lower repayments. However, there are several important things to note.

Firstly, that it’s only the interest on the repayments which should change – your capital repayments will naturally decrease the more you pay off your mortgage. Secondly, the base rate isn’t the rate you are necessarily charged by your bank or lender for the mortgage – they’ll base theirs off the BoE rate but it doesn’t have to be the same.

open image in gallery Almost two million households are expected to seek renewed deals in 2026 ( AFP/Getty )

More than half a million people do, however, have a mortgage that tracks the BoE interest rate, and those will see an immediate change. Far more have fixed-term deals, which expire each year and need renegotiating – almost 2 million homes are expected to seek renewed deals in 2026.

If you’ve got a fixed term on a mortgage plan, you won’t see a change in any case until that comes to an end and you start a new one, but if you’ve already finished and moved onto a standard variable rate deal, then you might see a change in your repayments.

New mortgage products tend to be based on swap rates – market agreements based on future expectations of interest rate movements – rather than the current bank rate, which is why there has been a recent battle between lenders dropping their rates even before the cut today.

What about savings accounts?

If you have money in a savings account, it’s the other side of the see-saw: rates going down mean you’ll earn less interest.

As there has been a bit of a fierce battle raging among banks and building societies for customers, it’s still possible to get good deals if you are happy to lock in money for a fixed period of time or contribute regular amounts, with several offering more than 4 per cent until recently.

However, it’s likely some will be removed from the market or have their rates altered in the coming days, while many of the best deals in easy access accounts have been below 4.5 per cent for a while now.

open image in gallery Locking in your money for a certain amount of time means it’s possible to get good deals ( AFP/Getty )

There are always terms and conditions to be met, so ensure any accounts you open suit your circumstances, but the opportunity still remains to save and earn money at a better rate than inflation, which currently sits around 3.2 per cent.

Do be aware of the amount of interest you can earn without being taxed, though. If your savings account interest rate isn’t fixed, banks can always change the rate you get up or down.

A tax-efficient way of saving is to use a Cash ISA, where everyone (for now!) has a £20,000 personal allowance each year, which will drop to £12,000 soon, with the other £8,000 reserved for tax-free investing.

Bills and repayments

Credit card repayments and other types of personal loans are, of course, also affected by interest rates, as the amount they all charge for borrowing could be altered.

For credit card users (and especially for buy now, pay later deals), it’s always ideal to pay off the full amount each month if you are able to, to avoid interest being charged at all – depending on your circumstances and the account type, they can be one of the more costly ways to borrow.

Again, it may not be immediate that lenders alter their rates after a base rate change, but get in touch with them to assess your options if you feel your repayments could or should be lower.