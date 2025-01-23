3.4m people have until end of January to file tax returns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Some 3.4 million people have around a week left to file their tax return or face potential penalties.

HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) is reminding people to file on time or risk missing the January 31 deadline – and getting an initial £100 penalty.

Some 8.6 million people have already filed their 2023-24 tax return.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s director general for customer services, said: “Time is running out for the millions still to file their self-assessment tax return by January 31.

“Help and support is available for those who have not yet started their return. Visit gov.uk and search ‘self assessment’ to find out more.”

HMRC said people should include their bank details as part of their tax return to ensure that if there is any repayment due, it can be done quickly and securely.

Excuses for not paying a tax bill or arranging a payment plan by the deadline will be considered on an individual basis, the revenue body said.

Those who provide HMRC with a reasonable excuse may avoid a penalty.

Scammers can use this time to strike and may pose as HMRC. The revenue body said people should never share their HMRC login details with anyone.

A report, published by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday, highlighted concerns that HMRC has been degrading its own services “as a matter of policy” and damaging public confidence in the tax system.

However, HMRC hit back strongly, with Sir Jim Harra, first permanent secretary and chief executive of the revenue body, saying earlier this week: “The committee’s claims about our customer service are completely baseless. In reality, we’ve made huge improvements to our service standards, with call wait times down by 17 minutes since April last year.”

Sir Jim has said that HMRC has received extra funding so it can improve its telephony service performance.

PAC chairman Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown has urged the revenue body to “take seriously” the committee’s recommendations.