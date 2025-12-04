Zoe Saldaña makes surprising confession about her kids’ moviegoing habits

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Zoe Saldaña has admitted that her children can be picky with what movies they watch.

Speaking to E! News Monday at the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere in Los Angeles, she revealed that despite starring in her third film in the Avatar franchise, her three children — 11-year-old twins Cy and Bowie, and Zen, eight — with her husband Marco Perego-Saldaña have not yet seen any of the movies.

“I want them to be able to experience Avatar when they are absolutely ready,” she told the publication. “You know, my boys are gentle. They’re beautiful flowers. I mean, they’re resilient like you wouldn’t imagine, but they pace themselves, and I respect them for that.”

While they may not have seen Pandora yet, her sons do have a favorite type of movie they typically gravitate toward.

“They’re into Adam Sandler movies, which are sometimes not that appropriate for 11-year-olds,” she said.

open image in gallery ‘I want them to be able to experience ‘Avatar’ when they are absolutely ready,’ Saldaña said ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery The actor has three sons (from left to right) Zen, eight and 11-year-old twins Cy and Bowie ( Getty Images for DAOU Vineyards )

Despite having not seen any of the Avatar movies, they have viewed some of Saldaña’s other films, including one of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, and they “just started seeing Transformers.”

Her little ones also told her that they would keep her updated on when they are ready to immerse themselves with the Na’vi.

“My older ones told me, ‘Like, in a year, mama, we’re going to be ready for Avatar, we promise.’ I’m like, okay,” Saldaña said.

The latest Avatar installment follows in giant footsteps as 2009’s Avatar still holds the title of the highest-grossing movie in history with $2.9 billion worldwide. Its 2022 sequel, The Way of Water, was another success, bringing in $2.3 billion. Now, with stars Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, and Kate Winslet reprising their roles, first reactions to Fire and Ash suggest that the installment will bring another box office hit to the series.

The mother of three has previously spoken about her children when she revealed in 2022 that her boys keep her “out of trouble,” which is what makes her look more youthful.

“I go to bed early. I eat better. I sleep longer sometimes. I’m back to sleeping,” she said in an interview with People at the time.

Saldaña explained she previously had issues with sleeping and added: “Right before I had [children], I was very much of the policy of work hard, play hard. And I loved my life like that.

“But I feel like having children happened at the right time for me because in your mid-thirties to late thirties, early forties, that’s when you go to bed thinking that you’re one thing, and you wake up feeling like something else.

“And I started having kids during that time. So that saved me a lot.”